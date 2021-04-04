Journal Times editorial: Your vote on Tuesday is no less important

There was massive turnout for the presidential election on Nov. 3: 81,268,924 million people voted for Joe Biden, and 75,216,154 million voted for Donald Trump. Turnout was an estimated 66.7% of eligible voters nationally.

Turnout was even stronger locally:

Of Racine County’s approximately 120,000 registered voters, nearly 106,763 participated in the presidential election. That puts Racine County’s 2020 registered voter turnout at 89%, up from 86% in 2016, according to County Clerk Wendy Christensen.

We have no illusions that turnout will be nearly as strong for Tuesday’s elections.

That is unfortunate. Because the elections on Tuesday will have far more impact on your daily life than the ones held in November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School board elections? If you’ve ever closely inspected your property-tax bill, you know how much of that annual check-writing is related to your local school district. If you have school-age children, don’t you want to make sure people whose values align with yours are on your district’s school board?

As for municipal elections, those are the people who are deciding on whether the road near your house will be widened, on whether that new business is going to be allowed to move into your town.