Going into Tuesday’s midterm election, voters remain split on their choice for governor, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.
The poll found the race between incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a virtual tie with Democratic candidate Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction, with each receiving 47 percent support among respondents.
“This race could clearly tip either direction, based on our data,” poll director Charles Franklin said.
That means your vote matters more than ever.
There are very clear distinctions between the candidates for governor, as well as the candidates for federal and state legislative offices.
In addition, three Racine County school districts have referendums on the ballot— Burlington Area, Union Grove Elementary and Waterford Graded.
Meanwhile, voters throughout the county will be asked their opinion on marijuana. They will be asked:
Should marijuana be legalized for medicinal use?
Should marijuana be legalized and regulated for adults 21 years of age or older?
Should marijuana sales be taxed for state and local revenue?
While that referendum is not binding and doesn’t mean marijuana will be legalized, the results will surely be used to help legislators guide policy in the future.
We do not write today to endorse candidates or to recommend a particular vote on referendum questions.
We write to remind you how important it is to vote.
There are clear differences on issues of immigration, health care, transportation, taxes, educational philosophies, voucher schools and the minimum wage.
Some of those differences were highlighted late last month when both President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama came to Wisconsin.
While their opinions on policy contrasted greatly, as well as the candidates they were here to support, one message prevailed during those visits — the importance of voting for the individuals and the values you believe in.
At this point in the process, we cannot wait to watch a Green Bay Packers game free from campaign ads.
We look forward to the end of phone polls and political text messages.
It’s tempting to turn it all off, but at the heart of the election there are real issues.
Your vote on Tuesday will decide the course of the state and nation for the next two to four years. That is not something that should be taken for granted.
In a tight race like this will Walker be at the polls handing out vouchers for 'pre-existing conditions' coverage?
