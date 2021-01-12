Journal Times editorial: Yellen should withdraw from consideration

Reporter Heather Long wrote in a Nov. 24 article in the Washington Post that “those who have known Yellen for years say that alongside her expertise, her greatest skill is her ability to build consensus.”

Why, then, are we asking Yellen to withdraw her name from consideration for Treasury secretary? Simply it stems from the work she has done since leaving her post at the Fed after President Donald Trump did not renominate her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Jan. 1 article in Politico — and widely reported in other media outlets — over the past two years, Yellen has taken in more than $7.2 million in speaking fees from Wall Street and large corporations including Citi, Goldman Sachs, Google, City National Bank, UBS, Citadel LLC, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Salesforce and more.

Not that any of this was illegal or nefarious. As a private citizen in America, Yellen has every right to make an honest living. If firms like Citi want to pay her $1 million for making nine speeches, all the power to her.

The problem is that in the job she is nominated for, Yellen could very well find herself in a position of having to make rulings and decisions involving the powerful corporations which paid her speaking fees.