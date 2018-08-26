The disease measles, also known as rubeola, was universal in 1962, the year the United States licensed the first measles vaccine.
By 2000, the vaccine was so successful, and its use so widespread in the U.S., that the Centers for Disease Control declared that measles had been eliminated in this country. “The United States eliminated measles because it has a highly effective measles vaccine, a strong vaccination program that achieves high vaccine coverage in children, and a strong public health system for detecting and responding to measles cases and outbreaks,” the CDC wrote for a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website.
But in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015, states reported more measles cases compared with previous post-elimination years.
More than 100 cases of measles have been diagnosed this year in 21 states and the District of Columbia, CDC reported on Aug. 15.
CNN.com reported that CDC experts attribute this to:
— More measles cases than usual in some countries to which Americans often travel (such as England, France, Germany, India, the Philippines and Vietnam), and therefore more measles cases coming into the U.S.
— More spreading of measles in U.S. communities with pockets of unvaccinated people.
“Pockets of unvaccinated people.”
You may have encountered some of these people online. They’re known as anti-vaxxers, people who can be described as those who think they know better than medical doctors despite having no doctorate of their own.
We hope you haven’t encountered any of these people in person, especially if their unvaccinated children were with them.
During the 2013 measles outbreak, CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said that “it is not a failure of the vaccine. It’s a failure to vaccinate. Around 90 percent of the people who have had measles in this country were not vaccinated either because they refused, or were not vaccinated on time.”
Measles, mumps and rubella are fought with a single vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine. If your refusal to have your child receive the MMR vaccine has anything to do with fear of autism, we present to you something we first wrote about in 2013: Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 study linking the MMR vaccine and autism has been discredited and retracted because no other doctor was able to replicate his findings, i.e. reach the same conclusion. Wakefield, it has seen been found, stood to benefit financially from lawsuits based on his research, further destroying his credibility. Wakefield’s picture should be next to “psuedoscience” in the dictionary.
Here in Racine County, we don’t appear to have the clusters of anti-vaxxers who can be found in, for example, certain wealthy counties in California, where enough people thinking they know better than physicians caused their communities to lose herd immunity. A loss of herd immunity increases the risk of infection in its most vulnerable. Infants are too young to be vaccinated, but they’re not too young to contract — and are especially vulnerable to — whooping cough. Ten infants died in a whooping cough outbreak in 2010 in California.
School starts for most of Racine County on Sept. 4.
That means there’s time for you to call your pediatrician and make an appointment to ensure your child’s vaccinations are up to date.
We don’t want any child unknowingly bringing home from school something that infects an infant sibling.
We don’t want any children getting seriously ill or dying from a disease preventable through vaccination, especially from a disease we had declared eliminated in this country 18 years ago.
You don’t have to vaccinate all your kids... just the ones you want to survive.
Seriously though, people: get vaccinated. It’s safe, quick, and it helps everybody.
“They’re known as anti-vaxxers, people who can be described as those who think they know better than medical doctors despite having no doctorate of their own.” Biased reporting much? I’d expect nothing less from the JT I guess. And, no, people who don’t vaccinate shouldn’t thank anyone. When did forced medical procedures become accepted in our country? Are we a communist country? It’s people’s right to not inject their body if they so choose. The non-vaxxers I’ve met are WAY more informed than the average person on ingredients, testing, adverse reactions and actual studies. Not junk studies that are bought and paid for by pharmaceutical companies. The very companies that publish the medical books, that run the colleges, that basically own the doctors that order vaccines for us. Why do people work back and forth from the CDC to the pharmaceutical companies? Why is that allowed? I’m NOT saying “don’t ever vaccinate yourself or children people!!” The best doctor we ever had said “Hey, I’m pro-vax but the parents who don’t are intelligent well thought people. I get nowhere by insulting them. Then I don’t get to help them in any way. I’m here for people if they have questions and can/will get you current when you want to.” That’s a standup physician. I’m saying, know the actual risks. Ask your doctor for the insert and not just the sheets they handout. Look up the ingredients (aborted fetuses, heavy metals, infected monkeys to name a few). Look up why they use the schedule they do. CONSIDER the fact that some people have different reasons for not that aren’t listed in this article. Look into why people like suzanne humphries (who WAS very pro-vax and is a respected physician) are trying to be forced into silence. Do your own homework. Don’t get into this “your putting everyone as risk” either. The breakouts that have happened have largely been caused by and happen to those that ARE up to date on vaccines. Look into it for yourself. JT, you’d be wise to report both sides but we know you’re nothing more than a propaganda rag and don’t do unbiased reporting. Ever. Oh, by the way commenters, I almost NEVER come back to read hater comments back to me so fire away. I’ll sleep easy tonight with what I’ve written and the very informed decisions I’ve made regarding family health.
Every anti-vaxxer I've ever met thinks they know more than the thousands upon thousands of Dr's and researchers that dedicate their life's work to the subject. They just so happen to contradict their world view with scientific evidence and studies. I've yet to see one peer reviewed scientifically accurate study showing that vaccines are the cause of autism or anything else most of these people claim.
Here is a start:
https://www.aap.org/en-us/Documents/immunization_vaccine_studies.pdf
And if you don’t get vaccinated you should personally write a thank you letter to the people who did, and allowed you to even have an option.
