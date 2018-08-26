Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The disease measles, also known as rubeola, was universal in 1962, the year the United States licensed the first measles vaccine.

By 2000, the vaccine was so successful, and its use so widespread in the U.S., that the Centers for Disease Control declared that measles had been eliminated in this country. “The United States eliminated measles because it has a highly effective measles vaccine, a strong vaccination program that achieves high vaccine coverage in children, and a strong public health system for detecting and responding to measles cases and outbreaks,” the CDC wrote for a Frequently Asked Questions page on its website.

But in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015, states reported more measles cases compared with previous post-elimination years.

More than 100 cases of measles have been diagnosed this year in 21 states and the District of Columbia, CDC reported on Aug. 15.

CNN.com reported that CDC experts attribute this to:

— More measles cases than usual in some countries to which Americans often travel (such as England, France, Germany, India, the Philippines and Vietnam), and therefore more measles cases coming into the U.S.

— More spreading of measles in U.S. communities with pockets of unvaccinated people.

“Pockets of unvaccinated people.”

You may have encountered some of these people online. They’re known as anti-vaxxers, people who can be described as those who think they know better than medical doctors despite having no doctorate of their own.

We hope you haven’t encountered any of these people in person, especially if their unvaccinated children were with them.

During the 2013 measles outbreak, CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said that “it is not a failure of the vaccine. It’s a failure to vaccinate. Around 90 percent of the people who have had measles in this country were not vaccinated either because they refused, or were not vaccinated on time.”

Measles, mumps and rubella are fought with a single vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine. If your refusal to have your child receive the MMR vaccine has anything to do with fear of autism, we present to you something we first wrote about in 2013: Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 study linking the MMR vaccine and autism has been discredited and retracted because no other doctor was able to replicate his findings, i.e. reach the same conclusion. Wakefield, it has seen been found, stood to benefit financially from lawsuits based on his research, further destroying his credibility. Wakefield’s picture should be next to “psuedoscience” in the dictionary.

Here in Racine County, we don’t appear to have the clusters of anti-vaxxers who can be found in, for example, certain wealthy counties in California, where enough people thinking they know better than physicians caused their communities to lose herd immunity. A loss of herd immunity increases the risk of infection in its most vulnerable. Infants are too young to be vaccinated, but they’re not too young to contract — and are especially vulnerable to — whooping cough. Ten infants died in a whooping cough outbreak in 2010 in California.

School starts for most of Racine County on Sept. 4.

That means there’s time for you to call your pediatrician and make an appointment to ensure your child’s vaccinations are up to date.

We don’t want any child unknowingly bringing home from school something that infects an infant sibling.

We don’t want any children getting seriously ill or dying from a disease preventable through vaccination, especially from a disease we had declared eliminated in this country 18 years ago.

