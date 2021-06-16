Journal Times editorial: With Packers and Rodgers, a feeling of deja vu

“Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people — not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people. I’ve been fortunate enough to play a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for some amazing people as well. It’s those people that build foundation of those entities. I think sometimes we forget that.”

When Mayne tried to ask Rodgers if he was demanding a trade, Rodgers ignored the interruption and continued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. (We’ve had) a lot of fun to work together. (I) love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. (It’s been) an incredible 16 years.

“A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This (situation) is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that.”

It’s easy to read between the lines on “A lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year” as Rodgers interpreting the selection of Love as part of a plan to show him the door.