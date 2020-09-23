Journal Times editorial: With caution, let the kids go trick-or-treating on Halloween

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was enough to scare kids of all ages. Leave it to California to proclaim the coronavirus would prevent trick-or-treating this year.

That’s what the Los Angeles County health department did, announcing a ban a few weeks ago. It quickly revised its guidance to say that going door-to-door or car-to-car were merely “not recommended” as “it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing” and “because sharing food is risky.”

But the damage was done. From coast to coast, kids — and parents — were worried that their local governments will ban trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Their concern was justified. A second surge of the virus is predicted for this fall, and for months much of the fun kids enjoy has been shelved because of pandemic concerns.

Locally, though, fears were eased rather suddenly — and perhaps surprisingly — when the city of Kenosha announced trick-or-treat hours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Just like normal, Kenosha would have trick-or-treat on Halloween.

Parents and kids smiled, and for many the hunt is on for just the right costume.