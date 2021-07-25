Journal Times editorial: Wisconsin waterways win narrow victory

In a blistering rebuke of the majority decision, Justice Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack wrote, “In a striking affront to the will of the people, a majority of this court defies the law enacted by the people’s representatives in the legislature, warps the plain language of enabling statutes and affords administrative agencies and unelected bureaucrats the power to override the legislature from which they drive their delegated authority.”

In the CAFO case, the majority found that the DNR could limit the number of cows at Kinnard Dairy Farms which had wanted to nearly double the size of its herd to 6,000 and to order well monitoring.

Justice Jill Karofsky, writing for the majority, wrote that 2,500 diary cattle produce as much waste as a city of more than 400,000 people and cited one expert who said about half the private wells in the town near the farm were contaminated.

“If the DNR did not have the ability to impose a groundwater monitory requirement, then the groundwater protection standards would be essentially unenforceable,” Karofsky wrote.