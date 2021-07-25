Journal Times editorial: Wisconsin waterways win narrow victory

In a closely-watched decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court early this month ruled that environmental regulators can consider the effects on surrounding areas when they issue water and wastewater permits to dairy farms and businesses.
In a pair of rulings that were hailed by environmental groups and heavily criticized by business groups, the high court ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources has broad powers because of the state Constitution’s public trust doctrine to protect Wisconsin waterways which belong to the state’s residents.
The ruling flew in the face of a 2011 law passed by Republicans controlling the state Legislature that limited the powers of state regulatory agencies – Act 21 – and prohibited them from taking actions that go beyond what is explicitly spelled out in state laws and state rules.
The two cases involved long-running controversies over permits for high-capacity wells that draw more than 100,000 gallons of water a day for irrigation and manufacturing purposes in the Central Sands area in the middle of the state and CAFOs – concentrated animal feeding units on large-scale farms like one in Kewaunee County.
Opponents of those practices argued that high-capacity wells threatened to draw down the water table and lower water levels in rivers and lakes. CAFO opponents charged the high-density feed farms increased the threat of contaminated wells and manure run-off into waterways.
In a blistering rebuke of the majority decision, Justice Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack wrote, “In a striking affront to the will of the people, a majority of this court defies the law enacted by the people’s representatives in the legislature, warps the plain language of enabling statutes and affords administrative agencies and unelected bureaucrats the power to override the legislature from which they drive their delegated authority.”
In the CAFO case, the majority found that the DNR could limit the number of cows at Kinnard Dairy Farms which had wanted to nearly double the size of its herd to 6,000 and to order well monitoring.
Justice Jill Karofsky, writing for the majority, wrote that 2,500 diary cattle produce as much waste as a city of more than 400,000 people and cited one expert who said about half the private wells in the town near the farm were contaminated.
“If the DNR did not have the ability to impose a groundwater monitory requirement, then the groundwater protection standards would be essentially unenforceable,” Karofsky wrote.
Similarly, in the high-capacity well case, Justice Rebecca Dallet said the legislature granted the DNR discretion in how to evaluate well and that general standards are common in environmental law because they allow the agency to “utilize its expertise” in order to protect the environment.
“The DNR’s authority to consider the environmental effects of proposed high capacity wells, while broad, is nevertheless explicitly permitted by statute,” Dallet wrote.
That, too brought a rebuke from conservative justices Roggensack and Bradley, who wrote the majority prefers “to allow anointed ‘experts’ to reign over the people as bureaucratic overlords…”
The high court’s 4-2 decision came on an atypical alliance with conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler joining three liberal justices. Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was former Gov. Scott Walker’s chief counsel when he signed Act 21 into law, did not participate.
We’re sure we have not seen the last of this debate, although it would seem to us unlikely that Republican legislators will try to reassert its will with a revised Act 21 with a Democrat governor in office.
For now, environmental supporters have a win and so do protections for Wisconsin’s water resources.