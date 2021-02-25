Journal Times editorial: Wisconsin should break its dependence on property taxes

As part of his budget package, Gov. Tony Evers proposed to allow counties to double their sales taxes to 1 percent and let a couple of dozen of the state’s largest municipalities, including Racine, to levy a half of a percent sales tax if approved by voters in a referendum.
It’s unlikely to see passage since Republicans in the Legislature have already signaled they will craft their own state budget, but it’s a conversation that Wisconsin should have — if not now, then soon.
The facts are Wisconsin has long been pilloried for its heavy reliance on the property tax which is viewed as a deterrent for people to move to the Badger State and encourages out-migration, particularly for seniors.
In 2020, Wisconsin residents were ranked the fifth-highest state in the country for property taxation, according to news reports. A state-by-state comparison by Wallethub, using U.S. Census Bureau data, said the average American household pays $2,375 in property taxes each year. Wisconsin homeowners, by comparison, pay $3,308 on a median home valued at $173,600.
A 2019 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found Wisconsin ranked seventh nationally in reliance on property taxes to pay for municipal services.
“A major reason for that dependence lies in the mix of taxes available to cities. In other states, local sales taxes and income taxes fund much larger shares of municipal budgets, putting less strain on homeowners and other property owners,” the report said.
“Nationally, the study found that in 2015, cities received about 23 percent of their revenue from property taxes and 21 percent from sales and income taxes. In Wisconsin, by contrast, municipalities received about 42 percent of their revenue from the property tax, but only about 1.6 percent from sales and income taxes.”
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis, there has been a shift in state support for municipalities from the 1970s to the late 1990s when state government paid a majority of city government revenues. “Today, it’s lopsided in the other direction. City property tax revenue is more than double what municipalities receive in state aid,” the report said.
At the same time, the state began limiting municipalities’ ability to raise property taxes with property-tax caps — first instituted by Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, and then tightened by Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
The effect of those changes has forced cities to tighten budgets and in many cases cutting services. The report suggests that the squeeze may also be forcing cities to increase their borrowing to pay for items that were previously covered in their operating budgets.
We’re not endorsing an immediate doubling of the county sales tax, but the concept of changing the state’s taxing profile, making it more balanced and less reliant on property taxes, is worth exploring. Governments in other states, particularly in the South, rely on sales taxes for up to 40 percent of their state and local tax collections.
Racine County has thus far resisted implementing even a half-percent sales tax, as 68 other Wisconsin counties have done.
The idea of a municipal sales tax, not just for 20-some cities as Evers has proposed, but for all municipalities if they are supported by voter referendums, also is worth debate.
We’re not advocating for tax increases — any shift to sales tax reliance should be offset by like declines in the property tax.
But for cities like Racine which are hemmed in by other municipalities and have few opportunities to increase property-tax revenues by building new tax base, a sales tax revenue stream could provide a lifeline to pay for municipal services.
Statewide, it would even out Wisconsin’s over-reliance on the property tax and give it a more balanced taxation profile. That’s something worth an honest debate, and we would hope it happens soon.