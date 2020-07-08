Journal Times editorial: What is being done about Russian bounties on U.S. troops?

As Americans return to our routines after a holiday weekend, after parades honoring our military veterans and our active-duty personnel, an important question of truly standing with the troops remains unanswered.
The New York Times first reported in late June that American intelligence officials have determined a Russian military intelligence unit, the GRU, secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces, including targeting American troops. The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post also reported on the Kremlin’s effort to orchestrate attacks on Western troops.
The Times reported, as did CNN, that President Donald Trump and the White House’s National Security Council were briefed on Russia’s bounty rewards in late March. That assessment, CNN reported on June 30, was backed up by “several pieces of information” that supported the view that there was an effort by the GRU to pay bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, including interrogation of Taliban detainees and electronic eavesdropping. The Times reported June 29 that the intelligence had been included in a written version of the President’s Daily Brief in late February.
The NSC reportedly discussed an appropriate response, ranging from making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and economic sanctions, but the White House had not yet authorized a response.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a June 30 news conference, amid allegations that the White House had let the intelligence languish, that President Trump receives frequent oral briefings from national security adviser Robert O’Brien: “He is constantly being informed and briefed on intelligence matters. But I’m not going to allow The New York Times to dictate when we give top-secret information and don’t give top-secret information.”
Ms. McEnany can single out the New York Times, a frequent target of criticism on Twitter by the president, if she chooses. But the story also was reported by the Wall Street Journal, an esteemed publication not known for liberal leanings or frequent endorsement of Democrats.
That’s also secondary to a far more important question: What is our government doing about it?
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., asked on Twitter on June 28: “What has been done in response to protect our forces & hold Putin accountable?” Putin, of course, is Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself a former intelligence officer, a lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Union’s KGB.
That’s what we want to know as well.
The Russian president and his minions in the GRU are no friends of America, or American soldiers.
Members of Congress, regardless of party, should demand answers to the congresswoman’s question.
