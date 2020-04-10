Journal Times editorial: What a memorable election, you decide if it gets an up or down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My goodness, what a memorable election. And we don’t even know the results yet — and won’t until early next week. Wisconsin’s spring primary will go down as a historic one that, depending on your viewpoint, was a shining example of state residents’ commitment to cast their ballots and vote even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic or a needless and foolish risk to voters’ lives and safety that could have been avoided by moving the election back for two months until after the virus moved through.

The chaotic election featured flip-flops and drama, a National Guard call-up to work at the polls after election workers stayed away in droves, a massive increase in early absentee balloting, drive-through polling and election workers clad in protective gear that sometimes looked liked hazmat suits, last-minute rulings by both the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned a lower court ruling to give absentee voters an extra week to mail in their ballots and a 4-2 State Supreme Court ruling the evening before the election that the show must go on.

There was more at stake in the elections than the presidential primaries — a potentially pivotal race for State Supreme Court between incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Judge Jill Karofsky was on the ballot; Milwaukee had a mayor’s race; and Racine had a $1 billion school referendum to decide.