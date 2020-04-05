Journal Times editorial: Welcome news at Rapids Plaza

“We’re going to blow some new life into the area.”
In these weeks of a news cycle that seems to be all-coronavirus all the time, the words of Bob Gleason detailing plans for a revived Rapids Plaza shopping center were like a few rays of sunshine on an all-to-dreary run of business news.
Gleason, owner of Gleason Redi-Mix, recently bought the shopping plaza for $350,000 — a bargain price compared to its last sale price of $3.2 million two decades ago — and has big plans to fill the gaping hole left by the departure of the former Pick ‘n Save grocery store five years ago.
Gleason envisions a year-round farmers market in about a third of the grocery space, augmented by an indoor hydroponic grow house on the east end of the market. The market would be open Saturdays and Sundays. He has begun seeking vendors for 10-foot by 10-foot sales areas where they will be able to set up permanent displays.
He doesn’t envision them competing with outdoor summer farmers markets, but rather augmenting them and extending their life into colder months with more permanent selling opportunities. “Why wouldn’t you want to have your own store?” he asked. “Customers will know where to find you.”
Gleason, who has rehabilitated other commercial properties in the Racine area, is also planning to set up a food truck court in front of the market that would feature a half-dozen food trucks operating seven days a week. Rapids Plaza, across from Horlick High School, has several tenants in its retail center — including Flex Fitness, Yellow Ginger Chinese restaurant, WIC program, Family Dollar, Tip On Nails and Family Furniture.
A year-round farmers market will not be the same as an anchor grocery store, but it could offer fresh produce and other wares year round and bring new customers to the Plaza, adding a little hustle and bustle to the city’s north side.
That’s welcome news anytime.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!