Journal Times editorial: Welcome news at Rapids Plaza

“We’re going to blow some new life into the area.”

In these weeks of a news cycle that seems to be all-coronavirus all the time, the words of Bob Gleason detailing plans for a revived Rapids Plaza shopping center were like a few rays of sunshine on an all-to-dreary run of business news.

Gleason, owner of Gleason Redi-Mix, recently bought the shopping plaza for $350,000 — a bargain price compared to its last sale price of $3.2 million two decades ago — and has big plans to fill the gaping hole left by the departure of the former Pick ‘n Save grocery store five years ago.

Gleason envisions a year-round farmers market in about a third of the grocery space, augmented by an indoor hydroponic grow house on the east end of the market. The market would be open Saturdays and Sundays. He has begun seeking vendors for 10-foot by 10-foot sales areas where they will be able to set up permanent displays.

He doesn’t envision them competing with outdoor summer farmers markets, but rather augmenting them and extending their life into colder months with more permanent selling opportunities. “Why wouldn’t you want to have your own store?” he asked. “Customers will know where to find you.”