Journal Times editorial: Welcome cooperation on infrastructure legislation

For one brief shining moment last week, Senate Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder with their Democratic colleagues to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will update and revive America’s roads, bridges and broadband networks.

The massive, long-needed package will provide the largest federal investment ever in public transit, clean drinking water and wastewater systems, and the biggest upgrade of bridges since the Eisenhower era when the interstate highway system was initially built.

The compromise package includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects’ $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $65 billion for broadband infrastructure; $55 billion for water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes; $39.2 billion for public transit; $47.2 billion for things like flood and wildfire mitigation, weatherization and cybersecurity and $21 billion in legacy pollution cleanup.

It is breathtaking in its scope and its commitment to rebuilding the spine of the nation’s basic support systems and to improving the lives of all Americans.

It is breathtaking, too, that the infrastructure package came together with the support and months of negotiations between both Republican and Democrat senators – something that we have not seen on Capitol Hill in what seems like ages.

