Journal Times editorial: Welcome cooperation on infrastructure legislation

For one brief shining moment last week, Senate Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder with their Democratic colleagues to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will update and revive America’s roads, bridges and broadband networks.
The massive, long-needed package will provide the largest federal investment ever in public transit, clean drinking water and wastewater systems, and the biggest upgrade of bridges since the Eisenhower era when the interstate highway system was initially built.
The compromise package includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects’ $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $65 billion for broadband infrastructure; $55 billion for water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes; $39.2 billion for public transit; $47.2 billion for things like flood and wildfire mitigation, weatherization and cybersecurity and $21 billion in legacy pollution cleanup.
It is breathtaking in its scope and its commitment to rebuilding the spine of the nation’s basic support systems and to improving the lives of all Americans.
It is breathtaking, too, that the infrastructure package came together with the support and months of negotiations between both Republican and Democrat senators – something that we have not seen on Capitol Hill in what seems like ages.
Credit, in part, goes to President Joe Biden, who steadfastly supported the work of 10 U.S. senators to reach compromises and spent months working out the negotiated package. Biden traveled across the country to tout the package last spring and hosted both Republican and Democrat senators in the Oval Office for candid private meetings to work out differences and find out what it would take to support the package.
It goes, as well, to Republican Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who could have killed the negotiations in their early stages, but instead held back and then green-lighted the package, knowing that hard infrastructure spending is both popular with voters and much-needed across the country.
As one Republican senator put it, “He’s a very pragmatic person. I think he knows that everybody sort of wins if it’s true hard infrastructure.” It doesn’t hurt either, that many of McConnell’s home state residents in Kentucky will reap outsized benefits in road-building and broadband expansion in the package.
We would only wish that such bipartisan cooperation would signal a new era of compromise in federal government, instead of the acrimony and division that we have become used to in this highly partisan era.
That seems unlikely, given that Senate Democrats quickly followed the hard infrastructure package success by passing an even more massive $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill focused on social spending that is not expected to win Republican support as both measures now go to the House.
Still, we can hope. We’re buoyed by the fact that Democrats and Republicans came together, at least this once, to rebuild the nation’s core structures.