Journal Times editorial: Welcome compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

You had better sit down for this.

Just when we had about given up on the notion that our Congress would ever produce anything except hyper-partisan gridlock, they are on the verge of agreeing on a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

They did it the old-fashioned way: Through a compromise.

The COVID relief bill, which is expected to be attached to a larger year-end spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown, has a couple of major changes.

One, it would shed the proposal, backed by Democrats, for another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans like the one last spring. That would be left up to further legislation under a new administration.

Two, it is expected to provide about $300 per week in bonus federal unemployment payments, just as emergency aid payments at regular benefit levels are set to expire.

Democrats had been pushing for a $2.2 trillion relief package while Republicans wanted it to be a targeted $500 billion package.

So the current proposal under consideration would be less than half what Democrats wanted and nearly double what Republicans had been pushing for.

That reads like a compromise with a capital C to us.