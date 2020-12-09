Journal Times editorial: Welcome compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

You had better sit down for this.
Just when we had about given up on the notion that our Congress would ever produce anything except hyper-partisan gridlock, they are on the verge of agreeing on a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
They did it the old-fashioned way: Through a compromise.
The COVID relief bill, which is expected to be attached to a larger year-end spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown, has a couple of major changes.
One, it would shed the proposal, backed by Democrats, for another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans like the one last spring. That would be left up to further legislation under a new administration.
Two, it is expected to provide about $300 per week in bonus federal unemployment payments, just as emergency aid payments at regular benefit levels are set to expire.
Democrats had been pushing for a $2.2 trillion relief package while Republicans wanted it to be a targeted $500 billion package.
Support Local Journalism
So the current proposal under consideration would be less than half what Democrats wanted and nearly double what Republicans had been pushing for.
That reads like a compromise with a capital C to us.
And that compromise makes sense. While the $1,200 direct payments last spring were highly popular with Americans, it came with a price tag of $300 billion. Those direct payments were needed by many Americans who faced income losses as a result of business shutdowns.
But there were also many Americans who kept their jobs and just banked the money — they were actually spending less because they were working from home, cutting travel, dining and entertainment expenses as a result of COVID lockdowns. For them, the money was just gravy.
Similarly, the $300 per week in bonus unemployment benefits is half the $600 per week in the previous relief package. On an annual basis, that $600 weekly support translated to $30,000 — plus whatever state unemployment benefits were available. When businesses were reopening and calling back employees, we heard complaints from some small businesses that workers weren’t coming back because they were making more money under the relief package than they would at work. Plus, they were able to stay at home and limit their exposure to the virus.
The $300-per-week unemployment support level is a lifeline, but not a gravy line.
In sum, the $908 billion COVID relief package doesn’t give everyone what they want, but it is a workable proposal that should help the country move along until the pandemic abates and the economy recovers.
We urge its passage, and we hope Democrats and Republicans return to the idea that compromise better serves the nation than partisan gridlock.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!