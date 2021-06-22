Journal Times editorial: Welcome back to Wisconsin, Big Boy

There’s big news coming to Wisconsin and we couldn’t be giddier with anticipation.

Big Boy is coming back!

That’s Big Boy as in the chubby guy with the pompadour hairstyle and checkered bib overalls holding aloft a double-decker hamburger with melted cheese, drenched in Thousand Island dressing and garnished with lettuce and tomato.

After an absence of 26 years, the Big Boy diner franchise is returning to Wisconsin with a July 14 grand opening planned in Germantown at the site of Jerry’s Old Town Inn on Main Street.

Big Boy restaurants were once prevalent in southeast Wisconsin. There was one on Douglas Avenue in Racine and one on Highway 50 next to Interstate 94 in Kenosha. Looking for a fresher, more modern eating offering, the Marcus Corp., which held the Big Boy franchise in the region for 37 years, decided to end the relationship with Big Boy in the 1990s.

But the memory of the Big Boy menu never left many a resident of southeast Wisconsin who relished a Big Boy, Brawny Lad (a burger with a whole circle slice of onion), the Slim Jim ham and cheese sandwich, milkshakes with whipped cream in a tall sundae glass and numerous other breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

