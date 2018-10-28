Public safety and police accountability would both get a boost in the 2019 Racine budget proposed by Mayor Cory Mason this month.
Tucked in the capital improvement budget is a plan to spend $384,000 to purchase 160 body cameras for use by Racine Police and an additional $108,000 to purchase dash camera equipment that is compatible with the body cams.
We have long supported the use of police body cams as a way to increase public confidence in law officers by adding a layer of video and audio evidence to establish the facts of a situation when police and citizens come into contact in sometimes difficult situations.
We do not expect body cams to resolve the truth of each and every encounter, but we have seen time and again where police body cam footage was quick to reveal the truth of a situation when there were conflicting accounts between law officers and the public.
Only last spring we reported on three such incidents in one week. One involved the highly publicized arrest of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball player in a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee; the second, lesser-known encounter, was that of a South Carolina clergyman who complained he had been the victim of racial profiling in a police stop, and the third was that of a Texas woman who charged she had been sexually assaulted and threatened by a law officer after a traffic stop.
In all three cases, police body cam footage quickly shed light on the facts. In the Milwaukee case, officers were disciplined and one was fired; in the other two cases the law officers were immediately exonerated once the footage was made public.
That’s the kind of transparency and accountability that police body cams can provide and we welcome this budget addition.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell said the department has been studying the possible implementation of police body cams for several years, but in testing the first generation of body cams there were difficulties with short battery life, bulkiness and cameras coming off.
Now the department has settled on a new Panasonic model and expects to put them to use in December.
There are still issues of the length of storage time for videos and policy questions over public release of videos, privacy concerns and protection of witnesses and victims when it comes to body cams. While Howell said he expects a Racine Police Department policy to be in place before the cameras are deployed, the state Legislature has also taken several kicks at adopting a statewide policy but has so far been unsuccessful in writing legislation that balances the need for transparency in government actions with privacy and victim concerns.
Legislators are continuing to work to resolve those issues and we hope they come up with a balanced statewide policy for police body cameras so that we do not end up with a patchwork of policies from law enforcement agencies across the state.
Policing is a difficult and dangerous job and involves regular contact with citizens under sometimes troubling, often difficult and sometimes criminal situations. Having a video record of those encounters, we believe, will support the actions of police the vast majority of the time – and also hold them accountable on those occasions when they fall short of their professional responsibilities.
Over time that can only boost public confidence that our officers are doing their jobs. We welcome body cams as another tool to advance public safety.
