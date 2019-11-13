Journal Times editorial: We're not stupid; we can tell dairy from non-dairy

Food fight, food fight!

Legislators were circling the wagons over at the state Capitol last month in an effort to fend off the perceived threat of plant-based proteins to the state’s milk, cheese and beef industries.

Good-bye soy milk, walnut burgers and soy cheese. And Burger King’s new highly-touted plant-based Impossible Whopper just might be impossible in Wisconsin.

A trio of “truth in labeling” bills would ban stores and restaurants from using names like milk, cheese, burger, sausage or bacon unless, in the case of milk, they came from a cow or other hooved or camelid mammal such as a goat and, in the case of meat, it came from the flesh of an animal.

“Walk into most grocery stores and the 2 percent milk will be sitting next to soy milk and almond milk.” Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told a public hearing on the bills. And plant-based Impossible Burgers are often listed on the burger section of restaurant menus.

“That’s not right,” Marklein said.