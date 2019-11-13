Journal Times editorial: We're not stupid; we can tell dairy from non-dairy

Food fight, food fight!
Legislators were circling the wagons over at the state Capitol last month in an effort to fend off the perceived threat of plant-based proteins to the state’s milk, cheese and beef industries.
Good-bye soy milk, walnut burgers and soy cheese. And Burger King’s new highly-touted plant-based Impossible Whopper just might be impossible in Wisconsin.
A trio of “truth in labeling” bills would ban stores and restaurants from using names like milk, cheese, burger, sausage or bacon unless, in the case of milk, they came from a cow or other hooved or camelid mammal such as a goat and, in the case of meat, it came from the flesh of an animal.
“Walk into most grocery stores and the 2 percent milk will be sitting next to soy milk and almond milk.” Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, told a public hearing on the bills. And plant-based Impossible Burgers are often listed on the burger section of restaurant menus.
“That’s not right,” Marklein said.
In a press release announcing the legislation, Marklein said, “We want consumers to know what they are buying and eating. We want consumers to know the differences between the real, nutritious products grown and made by our farmers versus the fake, lab-grown, plant-based products that are passing for milk, meat, cheese, ice cream and other dairy products in our state.”
“I, for one, prefer a cold glass of cow’s milk to a cup of almond beverage any day.” Marklein said.
Marklein and two other Republican sponsors of the legislation want almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk and other such products to re-label as “drink” or “beverage.”
We don’t know what the labeling work-around for soy burgers, sausages or bacon would be. Soy patties? Soy cooking strips?
And we wonder if peanut butter would be caught in this re-labeling war and have to go to something like “peanut paste.”
But, to hear Marklein tell it, Wisconsin consumers are pretty gullible shoppers.
He cited a recent study by Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy associations that “found that 48 percent of people surveyed thought that the fake, plant-based “cheese” was actually real cheese!”
And the legislators are not shy about the punitive measures to stop this plant-based masquerade.
Violators who put soy milk on the shelf or soy bacon on their menu could be fined $100 to $1,000 and jailed for up to nine months for a first offense.
That ought to put a little wilt in the rise of plant-based proteins.
Frankly, we don’t really see much deception going on with labels of soy milk or bacon.
And we recognize that there are Wisconsin consumers who are seeking out dairy and meat alternatives – some for health reasons like lactose intolerance, others for personal or philosophical reasons.
And, while the new products like Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage and Impossible Burger seem all to be trendy, according to a recent financial analysis by Motley Fool, the production costs of plant-based substitutes still generally make them more expensive than their meat counterparts.
A price check at a Racine Burger King showed the Impossible Whopper priced at $5.96, compared to the meat Whopper at $4.96.
And while the total number of people in the country who identify as vegans or vegetarians has probably risen with population growth over the years, the percentages compared to total population have been roughly the same over the past two decades.
A 2018 Gallup poll found 5 percent of adults in the U.S. identify themselves as vegetarian and 3 percent considered themselves vegan.
It seems to us that this trio of legislation is a political sop to the state’s dairy, cheese and beef industries, and the plant-based products we see on our grocery shelves — and in restaurants — are clearly labeled with no intent to mislead anyone.
We’re not stupid. We can read.