Journal Times editorial: We need more time for census, and you need to fill it out

In response to a decision at the federal level to finish collecting census data one month early, on Sept. 30, Mayor Cory Mason voiced concern that Racine could be undercounted, affecting the resources made available.
He should be concerned and so should everyone else in the city, county and beyond.
“An inaccurate count will negatively impact communities that have historically been the most undercounted, including racial and ethnic minorities, tenants, veterans, the homeless, and households who lack reliable internet access,” Mason stated.
If you are one of these people who hasn’t filled out the census, stop reading right now and go fill it out. In today’s day and age, many of us rightfully so question people coming to the door as well as unsolicited phone calls and mail. But you can easily just go online to https://my2020census.gov and fill it out online.
With that said, the federal government should extend the deadline — at least a month to the planned Oct. 31 deadline.
This is not a normal year. Under a normal year, census takers would have been out long ago knocking on doors. But that wasn’t an option due to coronavirus.
Door-to-door outreach, which was initially scheduled to start in April, was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. “Enumerators,” better known as census takers, started working in Racine County on July 30.
Giving those census takers until the end of October was already pushing it. Now it’s only one month.
All of us, as local taxpayers, are the ones who are going to be hurt by this because when people are not counted, we don’t get as much in federal funds.
In April, the Trump administration asked Congress to extend the required deadline for submitting the census results, which are due at the end of the year. The hope was to cease data collection on Oct. 31 and then push back the deadline for redrawing of congressional seats to April 30 and redistricting for state and local districts to July 31.
The Democratic-controlled House agreed to the extensions as part of coronavirus-relief legislation, but it gained no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate. Census Bureau officials had warned as recently as early July that it was already too late to have the numbers ready without an extension.
The lack of action on the requested extension meant the Census Bureau had to redirect its efforts to meet the end-of-year deadline. On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau announced that in order to meet that deadline, it would end data collection by Sept. 30 so it could start processing the data.
As of Aug. 12, Racine County’s Complete Count Committee reported the county’s response rate was at 74%, just past the 2010 total response rate of 73.9%. However, in the City of Racine, tract 5 is at 42.7%, tract 4 at 45.4% and tract 29 at 47.9%.
As Mason said in a press release expressing his concern, “Let’s be clear: the stakes of an accurate census count are high. More than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed each year to communities like Racine for everything from schools to health care to housing to community services … Undercounted communities will get less federal money than we really need, a particularly problematic prospect in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. If Racine residents are not counted, we will feel those very real consequences for years to come.”
