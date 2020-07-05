Journal Times editorial: We must learn from history, not erase it

Tearing down those statues doesn’t advance any cause. It only causes further division and shows how uneducated some of the protesters are about our own nation’s past.

Col. Heg, who ended up living in Racine County, died in 1863 in a battle in Chickamauga, Georgia, in the fight to end slavery.

In a Wisconsin State Journal report, University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha, a leading authority on the history of slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, called the removal of the statues in Madison “misguided” because it opens the door for Confederate statue supporters to ask where the line in historical recognition will ever be drawn.

And debates are ongoing about the possible removal of Lincoln statues, including the one atop Bascom Hill that looks down State Street toward the Capitol Dome.

There are many stains on Lincoln’s past that are hard to look back on. He signed the Homestead Act, which provided settlers with land taken away from Native Americans who were pushed onto reservations. During a debate speech, he argued that he favored the “superior” position assigned to the white race, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

But in the end, he is remembered most for signing the Emancipation Proclamation, which led to the end of slavery.