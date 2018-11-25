We have said it before, and it bears repeating: You must be in school to succeed in school. It sounds obvious. But in reality, it’s a real challenge and it’s one that our community needs to address.
It’s an issue that will need action from school and city officials as well as nonprofit organizations and families.
This month, the state released report cards that indicated absenteeism is an issue for Racine Unified School District as well as districts throughout the state.
At the start of this school year, The Journal Times published a two-part series on the struggles some students go through getting to school. Current law says that those who live farther than two miles from school must be provided transportation. But anyone living fewer than two miles from school must figure out for themselves how to get to school.
This is a challenge for parents who don’t want their children to walk that far in the cold and in the dark. Some parents have work commitments that prohibit them from driving their children in the morning. Others may not have a car or are unable to drive due to restrictions or health reasons.
In that same series, The Journal Times reported that more than a year ago, the Racine City Council passed a resolution that aimed to make city transportation more affordable for Racine Unified students who don’t receive free busing. But since the passage of that resolution on Aug. 2, 2017, no plan for Unified students to use the city’s RYDE bus system has been implemented.
That is a program that needs to be put in place. A new bus pass program will not solve the problem entirely, but it would help.
At one Milwaukee school, a new program called a “walking bus” was initiated, according to a Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service report.
All Lincoln Avenue School children on the “walking bus” route are hand-picked by school staff, including social workers, because of spotty attendance. The school plans to continue to monitor attendance patterns and invite families that would benefit to join the program.
According to Yaribel Rodriguez, the school’s principal, students who have been going to school more because of the route have been submitting more classwork and getting higher grades.
And some of the biggest endorsements come from the kids: “It’s fun,” said Jonathan Alvarado, 10. “It motivates me. I like to go to school more.”
That sounds like an idea worth trying here.
At the same time, another look should be taken regarding penalties in place for high school students who skip school. Can more be done to provide incentive for them to be in school? What if the consequence for not showing up to school during the week was community service on Saturday and Sunday?
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to school absenteeism. But it’s one that needs to be addressed and taken seriously by the whole community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The parents you're trying to reach, won't read this. Go drop about a thousand papers with this opinion piece all over 1 thru 5. See what happens. The kids are nothing without real, effective parenting. Not beatings or spankings, real, adult brained parenting. No one teaches classes in that...most primary education is 20 years behind technology, even in those precious charter schools. Start with what you can change - the school curriculums - more at home learning to get troubled kids out of the classroom, so others can learn antiquated lessons and start over with the same cra..p during the first two years in college. Until parenting changes, nothing will
This article misses a key component in the entire absentee situation - the parent or parents. When there is no support from the parent or parents at home to send their kids to school the kids will fail all the time. When the parent or parents do not have basic education, much less a high school education they cannot support their kids.
when the parent or parents are comfortable living in poverty the kids will fail. All this talk about transportation is a mute point without a solid commitment from the parent or parents. People say we need jobs to help the parent or parents. There are lots of jobs in the area with more to come yet the same parent or parents will not seek out the technical training they need for those jobs. FOXCONN, Amazon and others have thousands of jobs available and many require basic work skills and ethics. People need to get up on time and get to work on time, they need to test drug free, they need to realize they will need to improve their skills over time to keep their job, they need to understand if they want to get ahead they need to take personal responsibility. Just because they are poor does not mean they do not have the capability to exceed if they simply apply themselves, get some education, and decide they want a better life their kids. Stop blaming society and the community for the woos of these kids. Put the blame where it belongs on parenting!!! Government cannot nor should they not fix the home life of everyone. Government can help but the individual needs to meet government half way and put personal effort into education and job performance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.