Talk about a sea change. We read with interest the news reports last week that WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., was planning large investments in solar and wind power, along with natural gas for electric power generation.
The plans include investing $390 million in two solar projects that would generate 300 megawatts of electric power — enough to supply electricity for more than 70,000 residential residential customers in northeast Wisconsin, according to a report last week in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“The investments are part of WEC’s long-term plan for electricity from the sun, wind and natural gas to make up a larger share of its generating capacity in the next decade,” the report said.
Wind? Solar? Cleaner natural gas? Only a decade or two back, those were the sources of power championed by “green energy” and environmental advocates — not major power companies.
It was only 15 years ago that the late SC Johnson patriarch Sam Johnson was leading a fight, which we joined, against the expansion of the massive coal-fired Oak Creek Power Plant. In a commentary in The Journal Times in 2003, titled “More coal? It just doesn’t make any sense,” Johnson wrote: “Today Oak Creek is the 100th-largest coal plant in the U.S. and the utility wants to turn it into the sixth-largest in the country. No matter how you do the math, burning that much more coal at Oak Creek will mean more pollution and even more impact on people’s health and the environment.”
Johnson wrote that he cared about the health and environment of people who live here, a strong and sustainable economy, and also about lower utility bills: “We need affordable power today and in the future. It costs significantly more to build a coal plant than any other kind, three times more than a natural gas plant. Mandated pollution controls are very costly and more mandates for coal plants are coming.”
Johnson turned out to be prescient in his assessment.
In the intervening years, the technology for the green energy sources has gotten better and better — solar costs less than half what it did only a few years ago — and the advent of fracking in the Dakotas has brought abundant supplies of natural gas and lower costs.
At the same time, demand for electric power is expected to be flat.
With that new scenario, We Enegies recently shut down its 1,190-megawatt coal plant in Kenosha County this year — even though its units had been projected to operate until 2040 and 2045. That still leaves $681.3 million in “stranded investments” in the Kenosha plant, which ratepayers will probably continue to pay for over the next quarter-century.
Sam Johnson lost the court battle — one that went all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court — to get state utilities to change their Oak Creek coal plans, but he was always in the forefront when it came to protecting the environment and making communities more sustainable. He would probably have thoroughly approved of the greener tack state utilities are now taking.
Belated as it is, so are we.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh boy...there goes another Dem-Socialist talking point. Voluntary reduction of coal use and adapting renewable energy. Stay tuned---more far left heads spinning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.