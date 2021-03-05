Journal Times editorial: We don't need Testin's bill to stand for national anthem

Politicians are fond of wrapping themselves in the flag and doing a bit of grandstanding in the hopes of currying favor with constituents.

Even if it’s meaningless.

Such was the case last week when state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, put forth a proposed state law that would require the national anthem to be played before all sporting events held at any venues that receive any public funding.

Sen. Testin came on the heels of similar legislation in Texas, where another “Star Spangled Banner Protection Act” was proposed after the Dallas Mavericks did not play the anthem before several home games earlier this season. The non-playing, ordered by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, went unnoticed for weeks because there were no fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was also short-lived. Once it came to light, the NBA directed Cuban to comply with the league’s rule which require playing the anthem before basketball games. But by then, Texas lawmakers already saw their chance to make political hay and set about crafting legislation to attack some of the Mavericks’ tax breaks in light of Cuban’s “anti-American” decision and vowed that “ ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”