Journal Times editorial: We are stronger together

Racine County is an amazing place to live, to work and to play.

That is something every municipality in Racine County is striving to live up to.

And there are so many things in the community to highlight—Lake Michigan, the Downtown shopping district, the talented workforce and businesses and the development coming into the county, especially into Mount Pleasant.

Every municipality has their strengths, but together they could be so much more.

That is the message that came out of the Resilient Community presentation on Wednesday at the Racine Theatre Guild.

The presentation from the Wisconsin Policy Forum focused on how the municipalities could work together more on EMS and fire responses as well as recreation services.

People don’t care what municipality responds to them when there is a fire at their house or someone is choking or having a stroke.

They need the response to come as fast as possible.

For that reason, it is a good idea for municipalities to look into the idea of having the closest unit respond for emergencies. Even the difference of a minute or two can sometimes mean life or death.