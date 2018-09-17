The potential was all there for this encounter to go sideways. Two white women riding in a Lexus; a black teen in the back seat; two witnesses stopping a squad car and telling them the women were being robbed.
Police responded, of course, chasing the car down and pulling it over.
But this encounter ended in an apology, not a police shooting. That’s the way it should be and we’re thankful that’s how this one ended.
The incident happened early this month about noon on a Sunday in Wauwatosa. The women had just left church and picked up one of the women’s grandsons, an 18-year-old, and were driving near West Burleigh Street and North Mayfair Road.
According to Wauwatosa Police reports, an officer in a squad car in the area was flagged down by a black couple in another vehicle who told them a robbery was occurring and the suspect was in the back seat of a blue Lexus, which they pointed out to the officer.
Police pulled the vehicle over and, from the police cam video, apparently waited for backup before ordering the backseat passenger out of the car from a distance. The teen got out of the car and was directed to put his hands in the air, face away from police, at least one of whom had his gun drawn, walk to a nearby sidewalk and then walk backward toward the police vehicle. He was ordered to get on his knees; Wauwatosa Police handcuffed him and put him in the back of a squad car where he was questioned.
Police then approached the Lexus and began talking to the two women, one of whom quickly said the youth was her grandson.
That, of course, took the steam out of the situation and the youth was quickly un-handcuffed and released. The Wauwatosa officer is heard on the video explaining the reason for the stop and telling the grandmother it seems like a “big misunderstanding.”
“I apologize for that guy (the motorist who hailed police) not knowing what he was talking about,” one officer says.
The grandmother responds: “I’m sure he saw two old white ladies in a car with a black kid and made some assumptions.”
When told the complainant was black, she responds: “Oh, my God. Well then it’s even worse.”
So, yes, there may have been some “profiling” done here — but it was by the complainant, not Wauwatosa police. The couple that flagged down police didn’t remain at the scene as directed.
We have several takeaways from this encounter. First, from the news reports and the squad-car dash cam video, the Wauwatosa officers acted in a thoroughly professional manner throughout. Even though their information was that a robbery attempt was going on, they were steady, direct in their orders to the suspect and respectful to him once he was in handcuffs.
Yes, at least one officer had his gun out, but it was not directed at the suspect. To those — and, yes, there are some — who say the police overreacted by doing so, we say: Nonsense. Officers in Wauwatosa and elsewhere are called upon, night and day, to answer calls to stop suspect vehicles and to go through doors where they don’t know what they will find or what firepower they will face. They must be ready and able to protect themselves and other citizens.
Second, the 18-year-old had the good sense to do exactly as he was directed by police. By doing so, secure in the knowledge that he had done nothing wrong, the handcuffs were off and he was released within 6 minutes.
Third, respect goes a long way in defusing police-citizen encounters. We saw that from the Wauwatosa Police officers here; we saw that from the youth who was a suspect.
While it’s unfortunate that the profiling happened in the first place and presumptions were made, we applaud the young man for acting respectfully and for police working with him to quickly de-escalate the situation.
This encounter ended the way it should have, with no arrests and no injuries. We keep hoping that would happen every time, but situations are not always benign like this one. Still, we’ll keep hoping and we’ll take this one as a happy ending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.