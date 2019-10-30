For months now, town of Waterford and village of Waterford officials have been meeting about fire safety.
In that time, many words have been exchanged and dialogue occurred, but unfortunately, for all residents, public safety hasn’t come first.
At a meeting on Aug. 26, the Waterford Town Board voted to cancel its fire and emergency medical services contract with the Village of Waterford starting on Jan.1
The cancellation — an escalation of a long-brewing intergovernmental conflict — means the roughly 1,000 homes in the southern part of the town currently covered by the Waterford Fire Department will fall under protection of the Tichigan and Rochester fire companies.
Town Chairman Tom Hincz admitted at the time: “Underlying all of this is what you already know: the attempt to annex.”
Annexation is controversial and is a serious issue, but controversy over boundaries should not come before safety.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson pointed out these public safety issues when he said, “If you think waiting 24 minutes to 30 minutes for an ambulance is a great thing, then no, it’s not a concern,” Jackson said, referring to the fact that the village’s Fire Department is staffed around-the-clock, whereas the Rochester and Tichigan fire companies are not.
Rochester’s station is manned by two staff members 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rochester Fire Chief Jack Biermann promised “there will be first responders on the scene within minutes” for the new coverage area in the town. Tichigan has similar daytime staffing for its ambulances.
It’s not as though Rochester and Tichigan are not good departments – that is not the case. It’s just that, it takes time extra time for first responders to get from their homes to the station and that is time that can mean life or death in an emergency situation.
You have free articles remaining.
There was hope in September that a compromise would be met, but to no avail.
And it’s not even as though funding is the issue. Tichigan Fire Co.’s estimate of $179,000 to cover the entire town, including the part it currently doesn’t serve, came in more than $77,000 higher than the village Fire Department’s $101,940 estimate, but the town still decided to go with Tichigan.
Another talking point of the village’s Fire Department was that it is a paramedic-level service, the highest emergency medical services field certification, while the Tichigan Fire Co. is an Advanced EMT service, one certification lower.
The Tichigan Fire Co. does, however, have an intercept agreement with the neighboring Wind Lake Fire Company, meaning the company can operate as a paramedic company if a certified paramedic is on a call.
There is precedence for cooperation. All three fire services have automatically responded together to any structure fire call in Rochester and the village and town of Waterford for decades. And it wasn’t too many years ago that the village Fire Department supplied the ambulance service for all three municipalities.
The town needs to put resident safety first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.