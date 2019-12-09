Journal Times editorial: Waterford-area first responders must put victims first

We aren’t too bothered by municipal government bodies not getting along. Villages have issues with the village next door, cities and towns don’t always see eye to eye. It happens, and most of the time it’s harmless.
We care quite a bit about neighboring first-responder organizations not getting along, especially when they’re right here in Racine County, and especially when we have friends and family that drive through their jurisdictions.
The feuding between the Waterford, Tichigan and Rochester — to the point of deliberate delaying of a call for ambulance service — has the potential to be deadly.
A Journal Times investigation published Dec. 1 found that those disputes have resulted in cases when citizens in need of medical care in Rochester and parts of the Town of Waterford have sometimes had to wait 20 minutes or more for care, despite the Waterford Fire Department having ambulances available to respond in mere minutes.
In an Aug. 4, 2018 incident described in a two-day series by Journal Times reporter Jonathan Sadowski, a man and woman riding a motorcycle on a rural northwestern Racine County highway collided with another vehicle.
The motorcycle slammed into a roadside pole and the duo was flung from the bike. Neither was wearing a helmet and were lying seriously injured at the scene of the accident.
The Waterford Fire Department had an ambulance two miles closer to the scene than any other fire agency, but it was the third one called to the scene. A first responder from the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. got the initial call and immediately called the Mukwonago Fire Department in Waukesha County for aid instead of Waterford.
Even though Waterford would have been able to respond the fastest of any department, it was not called to respond until 11 minutes after the crash. Despite being the third one called, the Waterford ambulance still arrived first.
The two-day series detailed personality conflicts and apparent grudges between the leaders of the Waterford Fire Department and of the Tichigan and Rochester volunteer fire companies.
Such conflicts wouldn’t bother us if we weren’t talking about first responders, the people we count on when dialing 911.
Village of Waterford trustees passed a resolution Monday night urging the Racine County Communications Center to adopt a practice of dispatching the nearest available emergency medical unit, and requesting that all county communities west of Interstate 94 pass similar resolutions.
The move to closest-unit dispatch would mean when an emergency call comes in, dispatchers would send the closest available first responders, regardless of municipal borders. That model could help alleviate the dangers created by the disputes among the three Waterford-area fire agencies.
“The closest available EMS unit being dispatched to a call for EMS service is likely to be fastest to the scene of a call,” the resolution reads in part.
If the county dispatchers sent the closest units, it would take pressure off first responders in determining which units to call for aid.
“We’re trying to take the politics out of this and put the patient back in it,” Waterford Village President Don Houston said. “That person lying in the road doesn’t care what the name says on the side (of the ambulance).”
Exactly right, Mr. Village President.
If one of our friends or loved ones had just been in a traffic accident, we would expect that whomever was closest would be called to respond.
We had presumed paramedics and emergency medical technicians sign up to help people in great need — to give immediate assistance to people thrown from motorcycles, or having a heart attack.
We didn’t think people who volunteer for such important work would let petty grievances decide who gets the call.