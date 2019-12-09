Journal Times editorial: Waterford-area first responders must put victims first

The Waterford Fire Department had an ambulance two miles closer to the scene than any other fire agency, but it was the third one called to the scene. A first responder from the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. got the initial call and immediately called the Mukwonago Fire Department in Waukesha County for aid instead of Waterford.

Even though Waterford would have been able to respond the fastest of any department, it was not called to respond until 11 minutes after the crash. Despite being the third one called, the Waterford ambulance still arrived first.

The two-day series detailed personality conflicts and apparent grudges between the leaders of the Waterford Fire Department and of the Tichigan and Rochester volunteer fire companies.

Such conflicts wouldn’t bother us if we weren’t talking about first responders, the people we count on when dialing 911.

Village of Waterford trustees passed a resolution Monday night urging the Racine County Communications Center to adopt a practice of dispatching the nearest available emergency medical unit, and requesting that all county communities west of Interstate 94 pass similar resolutions.