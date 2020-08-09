Journal Times editorial: Wait and see is best approach with pot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more than half of a year now, we’ve been gripped in a news cycle that seems to be all COVID all the time.

The spread of the novel virus, the rise in deaths, the shuttering of schools and many businesses, the arguments over masks and social distancing have simply dominated our attention and that meant some old disputes were kicked to the curb to deal with on another day.

Marijuana, for instance.

It was just months ago Wisconsin was embroiled in debates over decriminalizing the leafy drug; legalizing it for medicinal and/or recreational purposes; lowering municipal fines for possession or allowing charges to be made under state laws with heavier penalties. And what about CBD products?

All of those disputes seemed to go up in smoke for awhile, but we don’t kid ourselves that they won’t return. The marijuana legalization effort has gone across the U.S. like a juggernaut in the past eight years with 11 states — including neighboring Illinois and Michigan approving it for recreational use and another 26 approving reforms that either decriminalized it, approved it for medicinal use or both.

Which left Wisconsin an outlier state — along with 12 others , mostly in the South and West that haven’t made changes in their laws.