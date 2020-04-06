Journal Times editorial: Vote no on the Unified referendum, here is why ...

At this point, the only way for voters to really hold the board and administrators accountable is to not approve the referendum. Make them come up with another plan, something that’s transparent about what’s happening with our money, and something that actually focuses on improving education for our kids.

A lot of Unified buildings have real problems, and they need to be addressed. But this is too much, especially considering how liberally the school district has used its relatively unrestrained Community Service Fund, which the district can use to spend on practically anything it wants so long as the project is intended to benefit the community beyond Unified.

That is where the funds for the new $23 million aquatic center are coming from, as well as the additional million to install artificial turf on historic Horlick Field. That is completely outside the referendum.

These are the words we told voters in February when the School Board voted to put the referendum on the ballot. It bears repeating now as Election Day approaches.

A billion dollars in new facilities is not going to solve the district’s problems. voting no on the referendum is the only way to make that point clear to the district.

