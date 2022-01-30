Journal Times editorial: Vos, Ramthun should reconsider their actions

Conspiracy theories, political charges and counter-charges.

That seems to be the daily fare in politics these days. But usually these fights involve Democrats accusing Republicans and vice versa.

So it was a bit curious this month when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester disciplined a fellow Republican, Rep. Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport, and stripped him of his lone staffer.

Vos spokesperson Angela Joyce said: “After extensive caucus discussions and dozens of members expressing their displeasure with Rep. Ramthun and his staff for using state resources to spread bold-faced lies to people outside of his district the decision was made to move his staff.”

According to the Associated Press’ account, “The move to discipline Ramthun, who has vocally advocated election conspiracy theories, came after he falsely accused Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos’s office said.”

Wow! That is indeed a conspiracy theory. The idea of Rep. Vos cutting a deal with the former presidential candidate Clinton staggers the imagination and – like many of the conspiracy theories we read and hear about on social media and fringe media – it doesn’t pass the smell test.

But, as in all things politic these days, Ramthun’s rather bizarre views got some supporters. According to WisPolitics.com, as word spread of Vos’s decision to strip Ramthun’s lone staffer, his supporters drove around the state Capitol over the noon hour honking their support for the representative. Their cars were decorated with American and Gadsden flags, as well as written slogans, including “toss RINO (Republican in name only) Robin” and “Team Ramthum.”

The irony in this, of course, is that Speaker Vos himself has fanned the flames of election conspiracies and appointed former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to sort out allegations of election improprieties in the 2020 presidential election.

Ramthun rebuked Vos’s charges and a day later posted a message on his website denying his office had put out misinformation regarding Speaker Vos working with Hillary Clinton attorneys.

“Upon review of all written and posted communications by my office, including those most recent in an email of election evidence sent to the Legislature, there is no indication of me or my office making such a statement. If your claim is your justification for reassigning my staff, and it is not true, he should be dutifully returned.”

For now, that staffer has been reassigned to the office of outgoing Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukana.

This leaves Ramthun to answer his own phones, respond to emails, do his own scheduling and attend to other tasks of holding office – even though the tradition has been that every legislator gets at least one staff member.

As Assembly Speaker, Vos has the duty of keeping his GOP troops in line and we have no doubt he was piqued by finding himself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy theory. But by stripping Ramthun of his single staffer, Vos is doing a disservice to the voters and residents of the 59th Assembly District, stretching across parts of Washington, Fond du Lac, western Sheboygan and southern Calumet counties, who shouldn’t be denied reasonable communication with their duly-elected representative.

With a little cooling off, we would urge Rep. Vos and the Republican caucus to reconsider this discipline — and we would hope Rep. Ramthun now minds his Ps and Qs.

