Journal Times editorial: Vos, Fitzgerald have the power to end the mask mandate

Since Republicans hold a lock on the Senate with an 18-13 majority and the Assembly with a 63-34 edge, that begs the question: Why haven’t Vos and Fitzgerald acted?

They have the power and have shown no reluctance in the past to use it.

Even State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, with whom we’re not often in agreement, issued a statement criticizing his party’s leadership, saying Vos “has enable the continuing illegal conduct of Gov. Evers in issuing repeated declarations and a failed statewide mask mandate.”

Let’s face it, probably 99 percent of Wisconsin residents (our estimate) don’t like to wear masks.

But, we’re aware – and it’s likely that Vos and Fitzgerald are as well – that COVID-19 is surging in the state with more cases and more hospitalizations than Wisconsin has had at any time since the pandemic began.

And perhaps they’re aware, as well, that the COVID-19 death toll in Wisconsin now stands at 1,327 and current hospitalizations are at 683 as of midweek. Or that, despite the notion that we detest masks, more than two-thirds of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places.