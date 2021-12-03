Journal Times editorial: Vigilance required to thwart 'flash mob' thieves

As if retailers didn’t have enough problems to deal with this holiday shopping season with supply chain problems and difficulty hiring workers, California stores are now faced with a spree of “flash mob” looters, organized retail theft.

In the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas, thieves descended on stores ranging from Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton to Home Depot, grabbed goods and fled to waiting cars.

In San Francisco on Black Friday, at least 30 people burglarized several upscale stores, and a brazen theft at a Nordstrom’s store in nearby Walnut Creek reportedly involved as many as 80 smash-and-grab thieves who burst into the store, grabbed clothes, handbags and jackets and escaped in two dozen cars that were waiting outside. Most of the store attacks involved groups as small as three people.

What madness.

Predictably, the organized-crime sprees have been met with outrage.

“We need to make an example out of these folks,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods. They’re stealing a sense of place and confidence, and that’s why you got to get serious about it.”

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said the city would increase its police presence and restrict vehicle access to the Union Square shopping area that had been hit. That, of course, will also an inconvenience to paying holiday shoppers, but if that’s what it takes to deter this modern-day thievery, so be it.

Don’t kid yourselves that these flash mob attacks stop at the California border where the current spree has occurred.

In mid-November, 14 thieves raided a Louis Vuitton store at Oak Brook Mall west of Chicago and loaded $100,000 worth of merchandise into garbage bags before fleeing in getaway cars. That came on the heels of a similar raid two days earlier at Northbrook Court Mall, where thieves took $66,000 worth of bags and purses.

Wisconsin has had a brush with such thievery as well. In July 2019, a grab- and-run gang of about 10 people stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Pleasant Prairie’s Premium Outlets Mall along Interstate 94.

The costs of this thievery are staggering. The Retail Industry Leaders Association said last month that organized retail crime cost companies nearly $69 billion in 2019.

We hope the crackdown measures being put in place in California are effective and we would urge retailers and police throughout our area to be vigilant and put a stop to these brazen attacks.

