Journal Times editorial: Venues denied COVID grants deserve to know why

In early December, the state announced $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants had been awarded to 96 live venues. Those were much-needed dollars for those venues. When the state shut down in March, they had to shut their doors. And even after the shutdown orders were lifted, capacity was limited at venues around the state to protect the public.
When doors are shut and you depend on ticket sales, that means no money is coming in.
The Dancing Horses Theatre in Delavan was one event venue that was eager for the chance to apply for the state funding. But when the December grant announcement came around, they were not on the list. More than a month later, they still haven’t gotten an answer as to why they were denied.
Whether they were open or not, they still had to feed the horses. They still had to pay utilities and pay for staff to take care of the horses. They couldn’t just close the doors and zero out expenses. That was not an option.
Heidi Herriott, entertainment director for The Dancing Horses Theatre, said, even just a few thousand dollars in aid would make an enormous difference to the theatre and afford necessary supplies to its team of horses.
“We can only tighten our belt so much,” she said when talking about being denied funds through the Federal CARES Act.
This is about more than one event venue and one grant. If someone applies for a government grant, they deserve to know why they didn’t get the grant and the public does as well.
Of 213 applications, the Department of Administration stated in a document outlining the award process that 117 proposals were disqualified due to ineligibility.
The 96 venues that received funds received amounts ranging from $4,000 to $400,000. That is not a small chunk of change.
The amount received was based on ticket revenue from 2019.
According to the grant eligibility forms, venues were considered ineligible for grants for criteria including submitting the incorrect grant application, failing to meet ownership structure eligibility requirements, failing to demonstrate 33 percent of revenues are generated from ticket sales, and other reasons.
If someone submitted the wrong form or failed to meet criteria, it shouldn’t be that hard to tell them.
Some of these grants can make or break businesses. They deserve to understand why they didn’t get a grant and so does the public, which is ultimately paying for the grants.