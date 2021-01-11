Journal Times editorial: Venues denied COVID grants deserve to know why

In early December, the state announced $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants had been awarded to 96 live venues. Those were much-needed dollars for those venues. When the state shut down in March, they had to shut their doors. And even after the shutdown orders were lifted, capacity was limited at venues around the state to protect the public.

When doors are shut and you depend on ticket sales, that means no money is coming in.

The Dancing Horses Theatre in Delavan was one event venue that was eager for the chance to apply for the state funding. But when the December grant announcement came around, they were not on the list. More than a month later, they still haven’t gotten an answer as to why they were denied.

Whether they were open or not, they still had to feed the horses. They still had to pay utilities and pay for staff to take care of the horses. They couldn’t just close the doors and zero out expenses. That was not an option.

Heidi Herriott, entertainment director for The Dancing Horses Theatre, said, even just a few thousand dollars in aid would make an enormous difference to the theatre and afford necessary supplies to its team of horses.