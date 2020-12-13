Journal Times editorial: Vaccine approval will trigger fights

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s a little mind-boggling. Medical teams and the pharmaceutical industry worked at warp speed to produce a vaccine for a lethal virus that was unknown less than a year ago — and they do, indeed, merit plaudits. The Pfizer vaccine is the first to get FDA approval; several others are waiting in the wings and could get approval by February.

Instead, many Americans have greeted the news with a jaundiced eye. According to a survey by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 26 percent of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 and another 27 percent say they are not sure if they want to get vaccinated. That only leaves 47 percent of Americans polled who definitely committed to getting vaccinated.

That would fall far short of giving the U.S. the estimated 70 percent vaccination rate that health experts say is needed to achieve herd immunity, which is needed to bring the pandemic under control.