Journal Times editorial: Vaccine approval will trigger fights

With more than 3,000 Americans dying each day from the COVID-19 pandemic, we would have thought the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine on Friday would have been greeted with great fanfare.
We would have thought that Americans would be preparing to roll up their sleeves and line up in droves to get the vaccine as soon as shipments made their way to their respective states.
There was some fanfare. The Chicago Tribune editorialized the vaccine was a “gift from science” that would give “a weary, frightened world what it needs: a verifiable path to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, end the suffering and start the process of returning life to the normal rhythms of ‘before.’ “
“Imagine,” the Tribune said, “again going to work and school, to restaurants and concerts without significant risk of infection. Imagine being able to travel. Imagine hugging family members and friends. We are likely to get there in 2021 because a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine appears on pace for emergency regulatory approval and fast rollout. This gift of science will be ready — if we accept it.
“Wait, if we accept it? The big question about a COVID-19 vaccine has shifted from efficacy to whether enough Americans will agree to receive it.”
With that, the Tribune editorial board hit the nail on the head.
That’s a little mind-boggling. Medical teams and the pharmaceutical industry worked at warp speed to produce a vaccine for a lethal virus that was unknown less than a year ago — and they do, indeed, merit plaudits. The Pfizer vaccine is the first to get FDA approval; several others are waiting in the wings and could get approval by February.
Instead, many Americans have greeted the news with a jaundiced eye. According to a survey by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 26 percent of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 and another 27 percent say they are not sure if they want to get vaccinated. That only leaves 47 percent of Americans polled who definitely committed to getting vaccinated.
That would fall far short of giving the U.S. the estimated 70 percent vaccination rate that health experts say is needed to achieve herd immunity, which is needed to bring the pandemic under control.
In truth, there are grounds for some of the skepticism. The clinical trials were fast-tracked, and there are some questions and caveats that will only be resolved over time. We don’t know, for instance, how long the COVID antibodies will last — or whether further vaccinations will be required. The clinical trials didn’t include pregnant women or frail senior citizens, so the impact there raises questions. With a 90 percent effective rate, people could still get the virus, and it’s unclear whether those people could still infect others.
Some of the opposition comes from the anti-vaxxers, those who continue to push discredited theories that vaccines cause autism; some comes from minority groups that have reservations because of past abuses of their communities by the medical profession; and some of it comes from plain old American orneriness over the government telling them what to do. Yes, we are aware of New York state legislation that would allow health officials to mandate vaccinations if insufficient numbers of people get shots voluntarily.
That doesn’t even touch on the simmering fight over whether “essential workers” should have priority in getting vaccinations in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, versus prioritizing senior citizens in order to prevent deaths, since they account for 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
Instead of a ticker-tape celebration, the Pfizer vaccine and those that also receive approval will face a troubled terrain of doubt and reluctance. We can only hope that the rollout of the vaccine proves its effectiveness, lays to rest some of the doubts and convinces reluctant vaccine candidates to roll up their sleeves and go ahead.
Only then, when a vast majority of Americans commit to vaccination, will we reach the immunity levels needed to defeat COVID-19 and curb those 3,000 deaths a day. Otherwise, COVID-19 wins and Americans will continue to die at alarming rates.
