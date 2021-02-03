Journal Times editorial: Vaccinate RUSD teachers, get the kids back in school

The Racine Unified School District — the only local district to have had its students learning strictly virtually since the start of the school year — last week announced plans to begin bringing students back to their school buildings on March 1.
We’d say that’s not soon enough, but it’s more complex than that.
The district’s teachers have expressed concerns for their health once the buildings in which they teach are again filled with students, with COVID-19 still spreading and vaccinations off to a slow start.
Researchers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in papers published Jan. 26 that schools operating in person have seen scant transmission of the coronavirus, particularly when masks and distancing are employed, but some indoor athletics have led to infections and should be curtailed if schools want to operate safely, the Washington Post reported. With RUSD having resumed varsity sports last week, that gives legitimacy to the teachers’ concern.
But parents who want their kids back in school have a legitimate concern as well: The isolation their children are experiencing being away from their peers, and that isolation’s effect on their mental health.
After last year’s initial wave of death and disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is mounting evidence accumulating that “a second wave” linked to rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders could be building, according to an article published Oct. 12 in the medical journal JAMA.
“A second wave of devastation is imminent, attributable to mental health consequences of Covid-19,” wrote authors Dr. Naomi Simon, Dr. Glenn Saxe and Dr. Charles Marmar, all from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, CNN.com reported.
“The magnitude of this second wave is likely to overwhelm the already frayed mental health system, leading to access problems, particularly for the most vulnerable persons.”
This second mental health wave, the researchers suggested, will bring further challenges, such as increased deaths from suicide and drug overdoses, and will have a disproportionate effect on the same groups that the first wave did: Black and Hispanic people, older adults, lower socioeconomic groups and health care workers.
CNN.com reported on Jan. 26 that the fifth-largest district in the United States is expediting its plan to bring students back for in-person learning after a rise in student suicides.
Nevada’s Clark County School District, which has more than 326,000 students enrolled, has — like Racine Unified — been fully remote since March, when the Covid-19 pandemic began. In the months since March, there have been 19 student suicides in the district, a school official confirmed to CNN. In the year before, there were only nine.
Factors in the decision to bring Racine Unified students back to classrooms include a decline in the case rates of COVID-19 within the school district and the rollout of vaccinations, as well as feedback from families.
“We’re hopeful that the remainder of our staff, especially our educators, will start getting in for their vaccines very soon,” Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said. “We continue to work with the health department.”
More than 200 staff members have already gotten their first shot or are making their appointments, Tapp said last week. Nursing staff and some special-education staff, as well as counselors, were vaccinated as part of the state’s Phase 1A, the group given highest priority for vaccinations.
The district, local health departments and Ascension All Saints Hospital are working together to ensure staff receive vaccinations as soon as possible, Tapp said.
We’re hoping that RUSD will expedite the vaccination of its eligible staff.
For the sake of the students and the teachers, get the teachers vaccinated as soon as possible and the kids back in school.