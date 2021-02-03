Journal Times editorial: Vaccinate RUSD teachers, get the kids back in school

The Racine Unified School District — the only local district to have had its students learning strictly virtually since the start of the school year — last week announced plans to begin bringing students back to their school buildings on March 1.

We’d say that’s not soon enough, but it’s more complex than that.

The district’s teachers have expressed concerns for their health once the buildings in which they teach are again filled with students, with COVID-19 still spreading and vaccinations off to a slow start.

Researchers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in papers published Jan. 26 that schools operating in person have seen scant transmission of the coronavirus, particularly when masks and distancing are employed, but some indoor athletics have led to infections and should be curtailed if schools want to operate safely, the Washington Post reported. With RUSD having resumed varsity sports last week, that gives legitimacy to the teachers’ concern.

But parents who want their kids back in school have a legitimate concern as well: The isolation their children are experiencing being away from their peers, and that isolation’s effect on their mental health.