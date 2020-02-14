Journal Times editorial: UW System jumps into the name game

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
— William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet”
But, then again, it might not generate as much cash flow.
That was the conclusion of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents this month when it opened the door for UW System campuses to sell naming rights to businesses, nonprofit organizations, foundations and other outside organizations.
It was a marked departure from the UW System’s past policies of restricting naming rights to individuals — which is, of course, how UW-Madison got the Kohl Center, home to Badger basketball and hockey, courtesy in part to the benevolence of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, who donated $25 million for the center — roughly a third of the cost of construction.
Some people regard the change as — well — tacky and worry that putting corporate logos on buildings and colleges of higher education might compromise the institution itself if it poses conflicts with corporate interests putting its thumb on the scale of academic research.
And it could lead to some embarrassing situations if a business or individual runs afoul of the law or has public missteps. We would cringe at something like the Bernie Madoff School of Business, a Roundup College of Agricultural Science, a Jeffrey Epstein School of Humanities and Social Sciences or an Enron/Arthur Andersen School of Accounting. And aging UW alums might get riled up over something like the Dow Chemical School of Commerce — where the university kicked off years of anti-war protests a half century ago.
Not to worry. The embarrassments would likely be fleeting and quickly remedied since the Regents were wise enough to put a bailout clause for corporate bad behavior in their policy change: the board and individual chancellors can remove a name if it “presents a risk to the institution’s reputations.”
The policy change also says the naming rights should be for specific time periods and not in perpetuity and forbids companies from using campus logos in their marketing materials.
Plus, there’s that cash. Slapping a company’s name on a building would create a new revenue stream for the UW System. Alex Roe, the system’s associate vice president for capital planning and budget, told the Regents, “This is an important part of where we might get revenue.”
And that might give the UW System some financial breathing room. While the system got a $58 million increase in its most recent two-year state budget, university officials say that doesn’t even cover the cost of inflation. Here in southeastern Wisconsin, UW-Whitewater is facing a $12 million deficit and in the northeast, UW-Oshkosh has been offering buyouts to hundreds of employees as it tries to cut costs.
In truth, the UW is an outlier among universities and is a little late to the naming game. Illinois State University in Bloomington/Normal has a State Farm Hall of Business, which honors the insurance company that is headquartered there. Iowa State University boasts a Hy-Line Genetics Research Building after getting a sizable donation from the genetics company.
We hope the UW System makes good use of this new revenue opportunity. But, as it goes down this new path, it should be aggressive in monitoring the university-corporate link to make sure its academic teachings and research maintain their independence and integrity and are walled off from corporate influence.
