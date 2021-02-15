Journal Times editorial: UW System initiative a pipeline for the future

“We’re looking for dynamic individuals who are good at connecting with students,” McGuckin said. “We would love to have candidates who have similar backgrounds. That would be important to us. And other individuals who could be role models for our students that can see what a college degree will enable for them and the doors it will open up for them.”

And how is all this being paid for? Through cutting bureaucracy in the UW-System office. Savings came as a result of layoffs begun under the administration of Ray Cross, Thompson’s predecessor, and continued under Thompson’s reign, as well as with other cost-cutting measures such as limits on out-of-state travel for administrators. Thompson said the UW System would save as much as $10 million through June 30, 2022, WPR reported.

Thompson and his staff at the UW-System office deserve kudos for this initiative. And we wish all the success for the recipient UW schools in carrying out the mission, especially our area schools — Parkside and Whitewater.

Higher education is entering a transformative time in light of a triple whammy of cost increases, technological change and the pandemic impact. But young people still desire and need to be trained for the future. The pipeline initiative will ideally get the funding and personnel needed to make that happen more directly and expediently than letting the process get bogged down in bureaucracy.

