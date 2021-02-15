Journal Times editorial: UW System initiative a pipeline for the future

It’s a challenging time for colleges and universities, and for the students who want to attend those institutions to prepare for life in a rapidly changing world.
National Public Radio in a December report shared data from the National Student Clearinghouse that showed that undergraduate enrollment in fall 2020 declined by 3.6% from the fall of 2019. That’s more than 560,000 students and twice the rate of enrollment decline between 2018 and 2019, NPR reported.
Here in Wisconsin, enrollment across the UW System declined by about 2 percent last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Enrollment drops were higher at UW-Platteville, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater. Locally, UW-Parkside, bucked the trend, with a modest enrollment increase by about 1 percent last fall.
Part of the reason for the low enrollment in Wisconsin, according to state university officials, is a belief that the pandemic has made the goal of attending college not just financially challenging, but also logistically.
“Especially now, with COVID, we are seeing that (high school) seniors especially are having a difficult time getting prepared for college,” UW-System President Tommy Thompson said at a Feb. 3 press conference announcing plans for a new precollege pipeline initiative.
The initiative involves placing student coaches and recruiters in a select number of regional high schools. The initial investment of $1 million will be equally divided among five universities — UW Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stout, and, here in southeast Wisconsin, at UW-Parkside in Somers and UW-Whitewater, which straddles Walworth and Jefferson counties.
According to the UW System, each of the universities that receives funding will use it to develop and implement precollege activities and programs that best serve the needs of the students in their respective areas. Funding will pay for approximately 15 additional counselors who will work with about 25 high schools and community groups — in addition to the existing outreach performed by UW System universities.
For example, UW-Parkside will place “College Navigators” in local high schools as well as bring on “Student Ambassadors” to help prospective students.
The plan, according to Thompson, is to create a more robust pipeline to the UW System by engaging students earlier in the college-going process and providing additional hands-on support, including for students who may be the first in their families to pursue a university education.
“We want to help address students and what they need to get ready for college,” Thompson said in a phone call with reporters. “We want (the campuses) to hire people and put them into high schools around their particular area and help students — underserved and first students of a family — to go to college, to get better prepared.
Tammy McGuckin, vice provost for student affairs and enrollment services at UW-Parkside, said the hope is to have both full-time positions filled within the next month so they can start working in the area high schools.
“We’re looking for dynamic individuals who are good at connecting with students,” McGuckin said. “We would love to have candidates who have similar backgrounds. That would be important to us. And other individuals who could be role models for our students that can see what a college degree will enable for them and the doors it will open up for them.”
And how is all this being paid for? Through cutting bureaucracy in the UW-System office. Savings came as a result of layoffs begun under the administration of Ray Cross, Thompson’s predecessor, and continued under Thompson’s reign, as well as with other cost-cutting measures such as limits on out-of-state travel for administrators. Thompson said the UW System would save as much as $10 million through June 30, 2022, WPR reported.
Thompson and his staff at the UW-System office deserve kudos for this initiative. And we wish all the success for the recipient UW schools in carrying out the mission, especially our area schools — Parkside and Whitewater.
Higher education is entering a transformative time in light of a triple whammy of cost increases, technological change and the pandemic impact. But young people still desire and need to be trained for the future. The pipeline initiative will ideally get the funding and personnel needed to make that happen more directly and expediently than letting the process get bogged down in bureaucracy.