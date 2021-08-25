Journal Times editorial: UW schools dishonor Fredric March with shoddy research

Frankly, we expected better from institutions of higher learning such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Oshkosh.

Fredric March was born in 1897 in Racine. He grew up in the 1600 block of College Avenue, graduated from Racine High School — there was only one public high school in the city at the time — then attended UW-Madison before going on to an illustrious acting career, winning two Oscars and two Tonys.

He also was a member of a UW-Madison campus organization called “Ku Klux Klan.”

Now if the investigation into March’s life began and ended there, we can see where the UW-Madison Memorial Union might decide that March was no longer worthy of having his name on a theater space in the building; it did just that in 2018. Had the investigation gone no further, we can see where UW-Oshkosh might decide March’s name should no longer be on its theater arts center, an honor given to its “adopted son” in 1971; Oshkosh followed suit and removed March’s name in 2020.

The Wisconsin Union Council — made up mostly of students but also some alumni, faculty and staff — made the decision to remove March’s name and it has no plans to revisit the issue, Union spokesperson Shauna Breneman said.