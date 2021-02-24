Journal Times editorial: UW-Madison censors one of its alumna

When a private business decides to no longer allow someone to comment on its website, that’s not censorship. We sometimes refer to the bleeping out of profanity on broadcast television or radio as censorship, but again, that’s a decision by a non-government entity upon what it won’t allow.

When a government entity won’t allow you to express yourself? That’s censorship.

That’s what the University of Wisconsin-Madison — the flagship campus of the Badger State’s taxpayer-funded university system — is doing to Madeline Krasno.

Krasno, a 2013 UW-Madison alumna, alleges that the university scrubbed her critical comments about the university’s animal research practices from its social media accounts in a violation of her First Amendment rights, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Feb. 15. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is suing the university on her behalf.

Krasno had worked in a university research lab as an undergraduate animal caretaker. She said she encountered animal abuse firsthand while working in the lab, according to the complaint. She’s spent “considerable time” urging the university to end its monkey studies by posting comments on the university’s official accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which are followed by hundreds of thousands of users.