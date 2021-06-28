Journal Times editorial: Use tax windfall for water testing

In early 2020, in this space, we posed a question regarding perfluorinated chemicals or PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment: How much of those chemicals would you like in your glass of water?

We’re confident your answer was “none at all” then, and remains the same.

People in the Town of Campbell would love to give the same answer. But many of them have no choice.

In Campbell, with a population of fewer than 5,000 on French Island across the Mississippi River from La Crosse, there was no money to conduct water testing in 2020, when contamination from the nearby La Crosse Regional Airport was disclosed, and homeowners naturally wanted to know if PFAS had reached their wells.

The news, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported, wasn’t good: Of 551 private drinking wells sampled to date, 538 have some trace of the “forever” chemicals. More than 130 have levels above state-recommended limits for drinking water.

For a town of Campbell’s size, the idea of having to switch to a municipal water system is daunting, to say the least. Estimates the town received for such a switch were $15 million to $20 million, and that was in the late ’90s.