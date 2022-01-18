Journal Times editorial: Use more federal money to aid health care workers

Give credit where credit is due and one person deserving a tip of the hat is state Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The state Senate majority leader has suggested that Gov. Tony Evers channel some of the $5 billion the state has received in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward bolstering pay of hospital and nursing home workers.

It’s been well publicized since the pandemic reared its ugly head in the late winter months of 2020 that health care has felt the brunt of the pandemic on their operations and the recent surge in cases brought about by the omicron variant has only exasperated staffing shortages and scheduling challenges.

Health care was dealing with staffing shortages even before the pandemic. Nurses, for example, have been and continue to be in high demand. Nursing schools can’t turn out trained graduates fast enough and while it no longer is the case, waiting lists have existed in the past for enrollment in programs like the respected one at Gateway Technical College. Herzing University, the for-profit school with a campus in Kenosha, has stepped in to help fill the ranks, but the demand for nurses remains.

Nursing homes have long struggled with getting enough certified nursing assistants, a field that has long struggled with low pay. (Why we can’t acknowledge the fact that people who care for our senior citizens and children in daycares deserve better wages continues to puzzle us.)

So LeMahieu’s suggestion has a lot merit in our eyes. But Evers’ administration has been noncommittal in recognizing the suggestion, instead noting that it has already made moves in helping health care workers.

In a Jan. 6 article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback noted that the Evers administration provided nursing homes and other facilities with $100 million in federal aid last year and used the state budget to increase payments to health care workers.

But as pressures continue on hospitals and nursing homes, what is wrong with infusing more money to address the staffing shortages? And even though Evers has much of the say in how the federal funds are dispersed, it would be a great show of unity between the Democratic administration and the Republican-led Legislature to take action that puts politics aside and puts people first amidst a crisis.

One argument that has consistently been put forth by health care professionals — one they contend would also help health care workers in the long run — is more people need to get vaccinated against COVID. LeMahieu has taken a stand that many in this state and throughout America have that vaccinations should remain the decision of individuals. (LeMahieu told the Journal Sentinel he is vaccinated.)

But the long and short of it, as divisions in thought remain and likely will continue, is the pandemic remains here and thus the demands on hospitals and nursing homes also remain and are intensifying. More people are being hospitalized and nursing homes are limited in taking in more people to help hospitals due to lack of workers.

LeMahieu’s idea to infuse more funds surely can’t hurt and merits a bipartisan sit-down for further discussion and sooner rather than later.

