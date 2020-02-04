Journal Times editorial: Urgency needed in Madison's assistance to farmers

Gov. Tony Evers’ first call for a special session of the legislature — on gun safety — went nowhere. GOP leaders gaveled and adjourned.
Evers’ second call came late last week as part of his State of the State address.
The topic — the state’s dairy crisis and rural economic development — was embraced, as it should be.
Wisconsin lost 10 percent of its dairy farms in 2019, breaking the previous record high for annual losses. Nobody in this state should look away from this problem, which should not be about party politics.
Evers called on legislators to take up an $8.5 million package of bills aimed at addressing the struggling agriculture industry. “An investment in farming in Wisconsin is going to help all of Wisconsin,” the Democratic governor said.
One of Evers’ proposed bills would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and set a goal of increasing state dairy exports from the current 14% of the nation’s milk supply to 20% in 2024.
Another of the proposals would create new grant programs. Among them, a new Small Farm Diversity grant would award up to $50,000 each year to farmers looking to add a new agricultural product to their farm, or pay off existing equipment debt for a new product, or fund start-up costs for new farms.
State Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, of Kenosha, said the governor wants to move quickly. “He just feels that we can’t wait any longer,” Barca said during a local visit. “… I can’t’ believe these initiatives won’t get bipartisan support.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters after the State of the State that he was “all ears” and said he thought the parties could work together on the topic.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, pointed out that some of the bills were in the governor’s initial budget last year.
“I appreciate that Gov. Evers is finally recognizing an important part of the state’s economy. Agriculture should be a bipartisan priority,” Vos said in a statement.
“Farmers are already telling us the governor’s package does more to grow the size of government than actually helping our rural areas.”
Vos convened a special session and assigned bills to committees for public hearings,
“The governor and lawmakers of both parties clearly understand the significance of a vibrant farm economy to our state,” said Tom Crave, Dairy Business Association president after the State of the State address. “We look forward to being a resource for the Evers administration and the Legislature in these efforts.”
We are encouraged by initial bipartisan response, but the coming weeks will tell if the state will respond with needed urgency.
Legislators should hold the hearings and work to improve the bills, but votes should be taken before the Assembly and Senate sessions end. Vos has said the Assembly will meet though February, and Fitzgerald has said the Senate may come back once in March.
The 20% dairy export goal by 2024 as outlined by Evers is ambitious and measurable, and legislators should keep that in mind as they evaluate assistance plans.