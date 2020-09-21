Journal Times editorial: Universities are wise to call off spring break

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we wrote last week, amid expulsions and suspensions at some universities for violations of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t believe that college students should be severely punished for ordinary behavior on campus. As for taking action to curtail off-campus behavior that could lead to further spread of the virus? That’s another matter.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Faculty Senate on Sept. 14 voted 140-7 on a revised spring 2021 calendar, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

It eliminates spring break in late March and early April and extends winter break by a week, starting classes on Jan. 25 and providing instructors with additional time to prepare for classes. Classes will still end on April 30.

The idea behind eliminating the break midway through the semester is to discourage long-distance travel where students and employees could pick up the virus elsewhere and bring it back to campus. Spring break to warm-weather destinations — namely, the beaches of Florida, Texas and other Gulf Coast locations — has also been known for excessive partying. Alcohol consumption is known for lowering inhibitions during non-pandemic times; do we really think young people are going to keep masks on and maintain 6 feet of social distancing on a sunny beach where the beer is flowing freely?