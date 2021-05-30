Journal Times editorial: Universal 911 texting is worth the investment

Following Kenosha County’s lead, Racine County recently rolled out its own text-to-911 system as part of a $200,000 system upgrade.

That is a step in the right direction, a step toward making 911 texting universal across the state and ultimately the nation.

The 911 number is a life-saver. Unfortunately, there are times when you cannot call 911 and you need to text.

Those times include if a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired; in an area with poor cell coverage; or in danger if someone hears them making a call, such as an active shooter or domestic situation.

Officials said a voice call to 911 is still the best option, as dispatchers can process the call much quicker and obtain a location, a release from Racine County stated. But sometimes that is not possible.

In Walworth County, the Sheriff’s Office is planning to upgrade its 911 system in 2023 and as part of that they want to add text to 911 capability, although it does add approximately $50,000 to the project, said Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda.

Saving lives is worth that extra money.

People shouldn’t have to wonder if they are in a county where texting 911 works. They should be able to do it.