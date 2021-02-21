Journal Times editorial: Unintended consequences of raising the minimum wage

As Washington again discusses increasing the federal minimum wage to $15, groups are continuing to weigh if this is good or bad. One of the most interesting reports came from the Congressional Budget Office, which stated that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would raise 900,000 out of poverty while decreasing employment by 1.4 million.

That doesn’t seem worth the number of jobs lost. In addition, costs for goods will go up when wages go up, making that 900,000 figure a bit questionable. You cannot keep charging $10 for a pizza if you have to pay employees an extra $5 an hour to make it. The cost has to come somewhere.

In places like California, they may be able to handle paying employees $15 per hour. The cost of living there is sky high compared to the Midwest. And if California or another state wants to raise the minimum wage, that is its decision and it should be a state decision.

The hope is that people will be able to progress up to $15 through job experience. But to move up, people need experience. They need to work entry-level jobs to learn about work ethic, job demands and meeting a schedule. Many entry-level jobs are perfect for high schoolers and college kids. But if the minimum wage goes up to $15, there are not going to be as many entry-level jobs.