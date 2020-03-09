Journal Times editorial: Unified cannot promise to keep tax rate flat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If the board was sincere about keeping the tax rate flat, they wouldn’t have asked for as much money as they did for the referendum, which will be on the April 7 ballot.

In initially presenting the referendum proposal to the board, Unified staff explained that to keep the tax rate flat they would not spend as much money as they were asking residents for in the referendum. They would plan to under levy.

That is a nice, feel-good gesture. But in reality, the only way to promise to spend less would have been to ask for less from the taxpayers.

Between the time Unified initially proposed the referendum to when it was approved by the board, they increased their community ask by $13.75 million.

The reasoning was that it would shorten the question posed to voters on the ballot. But if they truly wanted to hold future boards accountable, they should have left in that one extra line. It would have guaranteed $13.75 million less would be spent.

And each year of the 30-year referendum, they built in wiggle room – leeway that will allow future boards to increase taxes in the future if that is what they decide.