Journal Times editorial: Unified cannot promise to keep tax rate flat

Racine Unified School District’s referendum slogan is: “Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.”
While the slogan is catchy, it’s not accurate.
Unified is not promising they will not raise taxes if the billion dollar 30-year referendum passes. Instead, they are only saying they will keep the portion of the mill rate related to the referendum at $2.31 for the 30-year duration.
That is significantly different than saying taxes will not go up.
District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said, “We will keep the school tax rate related to the referendum flat and will hold the overall school tax rate stable assuming the state does not make changes that would cause it to increase.”
But a lot can happen over 30 years at the state and local level. It’s inevitable that the Legislature will make changes to the funding formula over the next three decades.
And the state is not the only variable. New School Board members will be elected over the three decades and as Village Trustee Tom Weatherston pointed out: “The next board can do whatever they want. I don’t see how you can stand there and tell us that you have a tax-control policy that can have a flat tax for 30 years. It’s impossible. You can’t handcuff the next board.”
You have free articles remaining.
If the board was sincere about keeping the tax rate flat, they wouldn’t have asked for as much money as they did for the referendum, which will be on the April 7 ballot.
In initially presenting the referendum proposal to the board, Unified staff explained that to keep the tax rate flat they would not spend as much money as they were asking residents for in the referendum. They would plan to under levy.
That is a nice, feel-good gesture. But in reality, the only way to promise to spend less would have been to ask for less from the taxpayers.
Between the time Unified initially proposed the referendum to when it was approved by the board, they increased their community ask by $13.75 million.
The reasoning was that it would shorten the question posed to voters on the ballot. But if they truly wanted to hold future boards accountable, they should have left in that one extra line. It would have guaranteed $13.75 million less would be spent.
And each year of the 30-year referendum, they built in wiggle room – leeway that will allow future boards to increase taxes in the future if that is what they decide.
School Board member Dennis Wiser, chairman of the Governance Committee, even explained if voters approve the referendum, it sets a state-enforceable legal limit on annual district tax collections, while the $2.31 limit is only board policy. In at least some years, the referendum would allow amounts significantly higher than the $2.31 limit to be collected.
Wiser said that if future School Boards found themselves in the position of being able to exceed the $2.31 referendum-related tax rate cap while also lowering the overall tax rate, they could vote to change the policy.
Passing this referendum does not mean that the tax rate will not go up. Unified cannot make that promise.