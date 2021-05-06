Journal Times editorial: U.S. Supreme Court upends longtime FTC power

The Federal Trade Commission’s powers to recover ill-gotten gains in court from companies and individuals who cheat or mislead consumers were dealt a body blow recently by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a unanimous ruling, the high court held the FTC’s use of a 1973 law that gives the agency the right to seek injunctions to stop fraud or deceptive practices doesn’t extend to seeking financial judgments as well.
That overturned the FTC’s apple cart, since it has been using the law under Section 13(b) to return $11.2 billion to consumers over the past five years. And the FTC has 24 active cases which rely on that section that could recover another $2.4 billion for injured consumers.
The challenge to Section 13(b) monetary recoveries came from a case involving a multibillion-dollar payday loan scheme run by businessman and race-car driver Scott Tucker. He was convicted in 2017 of charging illegally high interest rates and lying to consumers about the costs of their loans and sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.
But Tucker challenged the FTC’s civil court actions that resulted in a judgment against Tucker and several other corporate defendants that ordered them to pay $1.3 billion to make restitution.
The Supreme Court sided with Tucker and told the FTC that it would have to go to Congress and get the law rewritten to specifically grant it the ability to obtain monetary relief.
How did this take more than 40 years to come to a head? When the law was first passed in 1973, lower courts generally supported the FTC’s position that its injunctive powers covered financial remedies. Such remedies are specifically acknowledged in other more limited legal provisions that require the FTC to go through more detailed administrative proceedings aimed first at identifying and halting the fraudulent conduct.
So, over the years, anti-fraud actions under Section 13(b), became the go-to tool for FTC enforcement. Congress even reauthorized the original act.
Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter told a congressional committee last week that under those other provisions under Section 19 of the law, identifying and halting fraud can take as little as 7 years ... or as many as 12 years or more.
“Our ability to find consumers after that 12 years is elapsed and get the money back to them is really, really limited and inhibited, and moreover, in the intervening 12 years, the consumers have lost the benefit of that money that was gone from them.”
Slaughter earlier had said: “The Supreme Court ruled in favor of scam artists and dishonest corporations, leaving average Americans to pay for illegal behavior. With this ruling the court has deprived the FTC of the strongest tool we had to help consumers when they need it most. We urge Congress to act swiftly to restore and strengthen the powers of the agency so we can make wronged consumers whole.”
We agree that Congress should move quickly to remedy this hole in the FTC’s enforcement abilities. But, at the same time, it should add some protections against agency over-reach, which may well have played into its bungled interpretation of the law. That would require, among other things, regular reports from the FTC to Congress on its enforcement actions.
At hearings to repair the high court’s action recently, Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said he is all for re-establishing FTC’s powers to seek monetary recoveries under 13(b), but the federal agency “needed some guardrails on it so we understand who is going to be subject to the sometimes very high fines.”
That seems to us the path to go as Congress patches this up.