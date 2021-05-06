Journal Times editorial: U.S. Supreme Court upends longtime FTC power

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How did this take more than 40 years to come to a head? When the law was first passed in 1973, lower courts generally supported the FTC’s position that its injunctive powers covered financial remedies. Such remedies are specifically acknowledged in other more limited legal provisions that require the FTC to go through more detailed administrative proceedings aimed first at identifying and halting the fraudulent conduct.

So, over the years, anti-fraud actions under Section 13(b), became the go-to tool for FTC enforcement. Congress even reauthorized the original act.

Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter told a congressional committee last week that under those other provisions under Section 19 of the law, identifying and halting fraud can take as little as 7 years ... or as many as 12 years or more.

“Our ability to find consumers after that 12 years is elapsed and get the money back to them is really, really limited and inhibited, and moreover, in the intervening 12 years, the consumers have lost the benefit of that money that was gone from them.”