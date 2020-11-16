Journal Times editorial: Twitter, Facebook can't have it both ways

For politicians it’s their chance to express exactly how they feel on an issued too, without wondering what part of their quote may actually make it to print or online.

Once Twitter started manipulating that – they are stripping people of their right to express themselves and becoming a filter.

It’s one thing when it comes to public safety. We don’t want any death threats out there or calls to action for people to harm others. Similarly, if posts are coming from a strange Russian or Chinese account, it would make sense to investigate those.

But that is different than a real person expressing an opinion and Twitter or Facebook deciding what opinion is valid.

In explaining its decision to flag some of the president’s Tweets, the a Twitter link stated, “The public conversation occurring on Twitter is never more important than during elections and other civic events. Any attempts to undermine the integrity of our service is antithetical to our fundamental rights and undermines the core tenets of freedom of expression, the value upon which our company is based.”

What?!