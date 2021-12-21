Journal Times editorial: Turn to the many reliable sources regarding COVID

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who has several times become a lightning rod for attracting controversy during his time in the Senate, again found himself in the crosshairs of criticism for an assertion earlier this month that Listerine can help fend off COVID-19.

The senator backtracked and clarified his statement in an emailed statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I did not say that taking vitamins, using mouthwash, would be a replacement for the vaccine, should you choose to get one. There are multiple studies that say mouthwash may reduce viral load,” Johnson said. “Even Dr. Fauci said, ‘I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements.’ I continue to be amazed at the resistance to anything that might reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.”

In the wake of national headlines about the statement, Johnson & Johnson, the company that manufactures and markets the 107-year-old product line, issued a statement saying that the mouthwash is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19.

It is not the first time the strong-smelling and mouth-numbing product has been mired in controversy.

Some of us older readers will remember that Listerine was marketed as a preventive and remedy for colds and sore throats. That occurred from 1921 until the mid-1970s, according to Marianne M. Jennings, professor of legal and ethical studies in business in the Department of Management at Arizona State University. In 1976, the Federal Trade Commission ruled that these claims were misleading. Warner-Lambert, the legacy company of the firm that introduced the product to the marketplace and then manufacturer of Listerine, was ordered to stop making the claim.

And Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner in their book “Freakonomics” noted that Listerine was even for a time sold, in distilled form, as both a floor cleaner and a cure for gonorrhea.

The medicinal roots of Listerine are not disputed. It was invented in the 19th Century by St. Louis-based physician Joseph Lawrence as a surgical antiseptic. It was named for Joseph Lister, the British surgeon and medical scientist who was a pioneer in the research of the benefits of antiseptic medicine.

But as early as the 1920s, Listerine found its primary niche of being very effective in controlling halitosis, i.e. bad breath.

You would have to be living on the moon not to know that there are differing attitudes on battling COVID-19, be it over vaccines or face masks. And Sen. Johnson is just the latest to make remarks that have caused some to raise their eyebrows.

We would suggest that rather than a politician, our readers may want to check in with trained health professionals when making decisions about COVID.

Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Biden, has been the face most recognized in dispensing information about the pandemic. And, we should note, that he, too, at times has been criticized for backtracking on advice and guidelines.

But there are other places where people can go for information and questions about COVID than just taking face value what the talking heads on TV dish out.

At the federal level, there is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of course. COVID-19 information can be found right at the top of the Center’s webpage.

Closer to home, an obvious source is your own physician. But there is also your local health department and local hospital systems.

And we are also blessed in Wisconsin with some renowned medical research facilities. The Medical College of Wisconsin and UW Health both have COVID sections on their websites.

Need another well-established and well-respected health authority? COVID information can be accessed right from the home page of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Educating yourself always puts you at an advantage as you decide what is the best course to take for protecting yourself, your family, your coworkers and neighbors.

