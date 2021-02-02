Journal Times editorial: Trump’s tweets are part of history and must be restored

For the four years that Donald Trump was president, his mode of communication was Twitter. From day one it became clear that was how he was going to get his message out to the public.

That is how people would know what he was planning on doing and what he thought about current events, both domestically and internationally.

It was his modern version of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats. And it provides as much insight as the letters between John Adams and his wife, Abigail.

Looking back at Trump’s tweets is a matter of public record just as the fireside chats are, but because of Twitter, those tweets are no longer publicly accessible to people.

If you click on @realDonaldTrump and try to follow him, instead of finding his tweets you find a message saying, “Account suspended” and “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.” Where there used to be tweets, there is nothing.

Whether you agreed with what Trump said, his tweets are a matter of public record and a matter of history. His tweets are a historical record of his presidency.