Journal Times editorial: Trump’s tweets are part of history and must be restored

For the four years that Donald Trump was president, his mode of communication was Twitter. From day one it became clear that was how he was going to get his message out to the public.
That is how people would know what he was planning on doing and what he thought about current events, both domestically and internationally.
It was his modern version of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats. And it provides as much insight as the letters between John Adams and his wife, Abigail.
Looking back at Trump’s tweets is a matter of public record just as the fireside chats are, but because of Twitter, those tweets are no longer publicly accessible to people.
If you click on @realDonaldTrump and try to follow him, instead of finding his tweets you find a message saying, “Account suspended” and “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.” Where there used to be tweets, there is nothing.
Whether you agreed with what Trump said, his tweets are a matter of public record and a matter of history. His tweets are a historical record of his presidency.
As part of the Presidential Records Act, they are preserved, or at least they are supposed to be. But having them on a server, sealed away, is not the same as having them available to people online.
If a high school senior or college student is writing a paper, whether in five, 10, 15 years or tomorrow, they should be able to directly quote what the president said on Twitter. “Revisionist history” occurs when people distort the historical record to suit their purposes. Without the 45th president’s direct tweets, it’s easy to paraphrase what others wrote. And that is how the historical record can change.
In addition, over the past four years, millions of people retweeted what Trump said, adding their comments in their Twitter feeds. Those retweets are now incomplete, the Trump tweet in question having been replaced with a box reading: “This Tweet is unavailable.”
That leaves tweets that make no sense.
This is not about liking or not liking Trump. This is not about whether he should be able to tweet in the future. This is about restoring the historical record.