They were there to see an outdoor country music concert, no different than any other fans of live music attending an outdoor show.
High above and behind them, in a suite in one of Las Vegas’ many high-rise resort casinos, a man had assembled an arsenal. Because he had decided he was going to kill as many people as he possibly could, and the concert venue was his shooting range.
One of the ways the Las Vegas shooter was able to pump bullets into more than 500 people, killing 58 of them, on Oct. 1, 2017, is a device called a bump stock. It enables a non-automatic weapon to function as an automatic weapon, firing continuously with a single pull of the trigger.
Its sole purpose is to enable someone to fire more bullets, and fire them faster.
You don’t need it to hunt.
You don’t need it to defend yourself from a home invader.
It has no non-military purpose.
It shouldn’t be legal for civilians to own or sell them.
A year ago, in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said that a regulatory remedy by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would be the “smartest, quickest fix.”
“We are still trying to assess why the ATF let this go through in the first place,” Ryan said. “Yes, it makes sense that this is a regulation that probably shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”
But a bureau spokesman said that it’s not the ATF’s role to approve devices, The Atlantic reported at the time. The ATF determines only the classification of a device, that is, whether it is a firearm or a part, for instance. In 2010, the ATF classified the bump stock as an attachment to a gun that “has no automatically functioning mechanical parts or springs and performs no automatic mechanical function when installed.” It went on to say that in using the device, the “shooter must apply constant forward pressure with the non-shooting hand and constant rearward pressure with the shooting hand.” As such, the ATF found that the bump stock “is a firearm part and is not regulated as a firearm under Gun Control Act or the National Firearms Act.”
That means either Congress or the Justice Department itself should step in. It shouldn’t have taken nearly a full calendar year for either the legislative or executive branches to take meaningful action, but it reportedly is finally underway.
The Justice Department confirmed on Oct. 1 that a proposed rule to ban bump stocks was sent late last month to the Office of Management and Budget for review, NBCNews.com reported. After a review that could last up to 90 days, the proposal will be published in the Federal Register, inviting public comment.
It would ban the manufacture, importation and possession of bump stocks. Once the rule becomes effective, anyone owning one would be required to destroy it.
“We’re knocking out bump stocks,” President Donald Trump said at a White House news conference on Oct. 1. “I’ve told the NRA. Bump stocks are gone.”
That’s good to hear, Mr. President.
We want everyone who heads to an outdoor concert anywhere in America to return home safely.
Trump is right on everything he has done.
Sorry but I disagree. A bump stock is nothing more than a spring assisted trigger actuator. It can be built by anyone with a little ingenuity. Also you do not need a bump stock to “bump fire” a semi auto rifle. All you need is the belt loop on your pants. (Search belt fire with a belt loop) So making bump stocks illegal would do about as much good as making belt loops illegal. Absolutely idiotic!
