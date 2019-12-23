Journal Times editorial: Traveling hundreds of miles for cheaper insulin

On Dec. 8, a group of West Virginians departed from the city of Morgantown en route to Niagara Falls, Canada, not to see the sights, but in search of affordable insulin, the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail reported.

In Canada, no prescription is necessary to purchase the drug at a pharmacy, and insulin prices there are reported to be one-tenth of what they are in United States. Individuals in other states have also organized insulin caravans to Canada to demonstrate the possible savings, as well as the issues apparent with the health care system in the U.S.

According to the Health Care Cost Institute, an individual with Type 1 diabetes paid an average of $5,705 in 2016 for insulin.

“Insulin isn’t something you can go without, or skip when you can’t afford it,” said Tammy Owen, a volunteer with the West Virginia Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and whose son lives with Type 1 diabetes. “For someone with diabetes, it’s like air. Like water. It’s a basic need, and there are barriers in place that make it inaccessible for many.”

Owen described how her son, who is 26, lives on his own with a full-time job and health insurance in Florida, but he still sometimes struggles to make the payments for his medication.